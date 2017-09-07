AWE Europe Comes To Germany

Image Credits: RE'FLEKT

RE'FLEKT and the Bavarian Ministryof Economic Affairs bring the largest augmented and virtual reality event from the Silicon Valley to Munich.

Record investments in AR / VR: 2016 saw $2.3 billion invested into the global Augmented and Virtual Reality market, an increase of 300 percent from the previous year

2016 saw $2.3 billion invested into the global Augmented and Virtual Reality market, an increase of 300 percent from the previous year Apple, Google and Facebook are all moving towards Augmented and Virtual Reality platforms and industry leaders such as Audi, Bosch, Eon and Saturn MediaMarkt are using the technologies in production, maintenance and marketing

are all moving towards Augmented and Virtual Reality platforms and industry leaders such as Audi, Bosch, Eon and Saturn MediaMarkt are using the technologies in production, maintenance and marketing Top speakers and industry meet at the AWE Europe with more than 200 speakers and international leaders such as Daqri, ODG and Vuzix and 1,500 participants expected in the German tech metropolis of Munich

RE’FLEKT, Europe’s leading technology company for industrial Augmented and Mixed Reality platforms, is bringing a major event to Munich with the support of the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs: The Augmented World Expo Europe (AWE) on October 19th and 20th, 2017. The Munich start-up is a long-standing partner of the event organizer, AugmentedReality.org, as well as a sponsor and exhibitor at the US edition in Silicon Valley.

Over the past months, Augmented Reality has gained a huge boost through billions in investments and announcements from Apple, Facebook and Google. Most notably, Apple’s ARKit has proven to be a major driver for the consumer market whilst the Microsoft Hololens industrial data glasses have reinforced this effect in the enterprise field. Moreover, the number of AR users is rapidly growing: in the classic and automotive industrial sectors to entertainment and retail.

We are very proud to bring one of the most important technology events to Munich. The state of Bavaria offers excellent opportunities for start-ups and companies in new technology fields such as Augmented and Virtual Reality. Ilse Aigner, Bavarian Minister for Economic Affairs

“For strong expansion and growth, we need events like AWE Europe. With a team of 60 employees, RE’FLEKT develops an Augmented Reality ecosystem for the industrial workplace of the future. We already have a long-standing relationship with the founders of AWE, Ori Inbar and Tom Emrich, and are delighted to work together on this event platform,“ explained RE’FLEKT CEO Wolfgang Stelzle on the reasons for the successful cooperation.

Two days of advanced and virtual worlds

This year AWE Europe will host over 100 top speakers and many well-known exhibitors with around 1,500 participants expected from Germany and abroad. These include international industry leaders such as the US smart glasses manufacturers Daqri, ODG and Vuzix as well as technology companies including Bosch and Wikitude.

Augmented World Expo stands out with its unique fusion of conference and the trade fair.

Participants are able to attend lectures and panels from industry leaders for the latest technology updates but also have the opportunity to test the most recent hardware and software solutions directly at the stands.