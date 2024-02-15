Dynamic Global Energy Group Petronas Comes to the UK

To strengthen the relationship with Malaysia-based energy company Petroliam Nasional Berhad (“Petronas”), Haydale welcomed Petronas researchers to its headquarters in Ammanford, and sister plant in Loughborough, UK.

Site visit to Haydale’s Headquarters in Ammanford: (From left) Norfadilah Dolmat (Petronas), John Mark Seymour (Haydale), Norariza Ahmad (Petronas), Greg Nichols (Haydale) and M Hafiz Ahmad (Petronas). Image Credit: Haydale Limited

The visit comes after the successful execution of a collaboration agreement, as announced in August 2023. As noted at the time of the announcement, as part of the collaboration leading experts from Haydale will be working together with Petronas researchers, to functionalise graphene for product applications in an effort to accelerate commercialisation of graphene-based formulations in various different industries.

Commenting on the visit, Ammanford Head of Special Projects John Mark Seymour said, “Our expertise in nanomaterials and our functionalisation technology compliments Petronas’ commitment to sustainability, safeguarding the environment and commercial drive. By hosting the site visit, we can look to build on our partnership, showcase our unique technology and demonstrate exactly how our material improvements can help penetrate new markets.”

Source: https://haydale.com/