Pittcon Announces New Committee Leadership for Pittcon 2018

Image Credits: Pittcon

The Organizing Committee is pleased to announce the new chairmen who are collaborating on strategic and tactical plans for Pittcon 2018. As of July 1, Adrian C. Michael, Ph.D. (University of Pittsburgh, Department of Chemistry), took office as president along with his named Vice President Charles Gardner, ChemImage Corporation, and selected chairs. Other members of the Executive Board include Gregory Meisner, esq., Melinda Stephens, Ph.D., (Geneva College), Michelle Ward, Ph.D., (University of Pittsburgh), Karen Johnson, Kerry Holzworth, Ph.D., (retired, University of Pittsburgh), Jane Chan, (retired, Bechtel Bettis), and Elias Absey, (Waters Corporation) who is also the 2018 exposition chairman.

Other chairmen include Annette Wilson, Ph.D. (University of Pittsburgh) who leads the Program team and Michelle Ward, Ph.D., (University of Pittsburgh), the short course chairman. Registration is organized by Joseph Grabowski, Ph.D, (University of Pittsburgh).

