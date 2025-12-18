Posted in | News | Events | Graphene | 2D Materials

2D Materials in Manufacturing: Industry Invited to Discover the Future of Composites at the GEIC

The University of Manchester’s Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC) invites industry professionals to a one-day, in-person event exploring how graphene and other 2D materials are transforming manufacturing.

Titled 2D Materials in Manufacturing, the event will focus on real-world applications of 2D materials in polymers, composites and elastomers, offering practical insight for organizations looking to enhance performance, efficiency and sustainability in their materials strategies.

Graphene and 2D materials are no longer confined to the laboratory. They are enabling lighter, stronger and more functional materials across sectors ranging from aerospace and automotive to construction, packaging, textiles and medical technologies.

This event has been designed specifically for industry, bringing together engineers, R&D leaders, materials scientists and decision-makers who want to understand not just the science, but how these materials can be integrated into existing manufacturing processes.

The event takes place at the GEIC, a world-class, multi-million-pound facility at The University of Manchester dedicated to accelerating the commercialization of graphene and 2D materials.

The GEIC is an industry-led innovation center, purpose-built to bridge the gap between academic research and industrial production. With pilot-scale equipment, specialist application teams and direct access to the University’s technical expertise, the GEIC helps companies move from concept to market faster and with lower risk.

Throughout the day, attendees will gain insight from the GEIC composites team, who work hands-on with industrial partners every day to develop, test and scale graphene-enhanced materials for commercial use. Presentations will explore how graphene can improve mechanical strength, electrical and thermal conductivity, durability and recyclability in composite systems.

Crucially, attendees will also hear first-hand case studies from industry partners who have worked successfully with the GEIC, sharing practical lessons, performance gains and the routes they took from initial concept through to validated manufacturing processes. These real-world examples will demonstrate how 2D materials are already delivering measurable value across multiple sectors.

A key highlight of the event will be guided tours of the GEIC’s state-of-the-art composites facilities. These labs house pilot-scale formulation and processing equipment for polymers, rubbers, fiber-reinforced composites, metal-matrix composites and ceramics, allowing companies to see first-hand how graphene integration is tested, optimized and scaled.

The day will also provide structured opportunities for networking, discussion and collaboration over refreshments and lunch.

Attendance at the event is free of charge, but places are limited to ensure meaningful engagement and high-quality discussion. Companies must register their interest via Eventbrite. Following registration, a member of the GEIC team will be in touch to confirm attendance and ensure the event content is aligned with each delegate’s technical interests and sector.

This event is particularly relevant for professionals working in composites, polymers, advanced materials R&D, product design and manufacturing, as well as business leaders exploring next-generation materials to maintain competitive advantage.

The event will take place at the Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre, The Masdar Building, Sackville Street, Manchester M1 3BB.

To attend, register your interest via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2d-materials-in-manufacturing-tickets-1960730239929?aff=oddtdtcreator

Early registration is strongly encouraged due to limited capacity.

Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC)

