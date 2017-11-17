Galaxy Scientific Inc., a leader in portability spectroscopy, introduces the newest product. The QuasIR™ 1000 is an NIR analysis solution that brings together portability with unmatched spectroscopic performance.

The QuasIR™ 1000 ensures direct calibration transfer without the frustration of standardizing instruments or adjusting models to accommodate excessive instrument variability. The heart of the QuasIR™ 1000 is Galaxy’s PermAlign™ optics technology, an innovative optical design that maintains alignment and performance under conditions from the routine to the extreme. This technology and design ensures unmatched consistency and direct methods transfer with no loss in performance.

The QuasIR™ 1000 features a transmission chamber that can hold various sizes of cuvettes and glass vials up to 10mm. Optional temperature control is offered: the sample compartment can also be heated to 100∘C or cooled to 20∘C, for a wide range of applications. Transmission samples such as edible oils, lubricants, and fuels can be easily analyzed for quality control or adulteration.

The product features include:

• Automatic Performance Testing Unit provides an easy and automated way to monitor your instruments performance

• Transmission sample chamber with optional temperature control for measuring liquids

• Spectral Sage™ software suite combines the ease-of-use needed for everyday analysis with feature-rich functions for advanced method developers

• Compact: less than 8.5 kg and 44.5 x 24.1 x 14.5 cm in size

• Battery, mains or vehicle powered

• Operated by standard Windows PC

