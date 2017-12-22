Saphir Vibro - Vibratory Polishing Newly Discovered

The vibratory polishing device Saphir Vibro is designed for the virtually deformation-free preparation of specimen surfaces. It is ideal for further characterizations, e.g. EBSD (electron backscatter diffraction), AFM analysis and nanoindentation or micro hardness testing.

Through the very soft removal of material Saphir Vibro is applicable especially for soft and ductile materials, like titanium-aluminium, pure copper and copper alloys, aluminum alloys, steel and nickel-based materials.

Advantages at a glance: