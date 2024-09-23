Verder Announces Acquisition of Sauermann

Verder, global technology leader in advanced pumping & scientific solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of Sauermann, a leading supplier in the HVAC-R market. This strategic acquisition marks a significant step forward for Verder, as it continues to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its position in the global pump and equipment industry.

Sauermann’s renowned expertise in HVAC-R technologies, particularly in condensate removal pumps and air quality measurement & control instruments, complements Verder’s extensive range of solutions. The addition of Sauermann's leading-edge technology will enhance Verder’s ability to deliver innovative and efficient solutions to a broader range of industries and customers.

With Verder’s extensive international network and resources, Sauermann is well-positioned for accelerated growth. The acquisition will enable Sauermann to leverage Verder’s global presence to expand its market reach and continue developing industry-leading products.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sauermann to the Verder family,” said Andries Verder, CEO of Verder. “This acquisition not only strengthens our position in the HVAC-R market, but also aligns with our commitment to delivering advanced technological solutions to our customers. We are confident that together, we will achieve new heights in innovation and global niche market expansion.”

"We are immensely proud to join forces with a successful family-owned company like Verder. This union marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Sauermann. The synergy between Sauermann and Verder promises to bring forth unparalleled opportunities for growth, innovation, and excellence ensuring a bright future for our employees and customers." - Serge Bohyn, CEO of Sauermann.

About Verder

Verder is a global manufacturer and distributor of advanced industrial pumping solutions and leading-edge laboratory equipment. With a focus on innovation and quality, Verder serves customers worldwide across multiple industries, including chemical, food & beverage and water treatment, ensuring reliable and efficient solutions for complex challenges. Verder operates a network of more than 80 organizations worldwide, providing sales support and technical service, and ensuring customer proximity, which is vital for offering spot-on solutions as well as establishing and maintaining long-term trustful partnerships. Currently the Verder Group employs approximately 2,000 people, who work in over 50 sales offices and 20 manufacturing sites around the globe. Together they contribute to total revenues of more than €470 million.

About Sauermann

For 45 years, Sauermann designs, manufacture and sells products and services dedicated to industrial and HVAC-R markets, specialized in condensate removal pumps (CRP) and measuring instruments. Sauermann specifically focuses on the detection, measurement and control of indoor air quality (IAQ). They serve their global niche markets with two leading brands Sauermann and Kimo.