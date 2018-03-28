Metrohm USA and USP Team Up On USP Monograph Modernization Webinar

Metrohm USA is proud to partner with the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) and host a webinar describing the USP monograph modernization program and the impact of this program for analytical instruments in pharmaceutical laboratories.

Many USP monographs are decades old and do not reflect recent innovations and technology updates. These innovations coupled with new instrumentation make laboratory analysis more efficient, cost-effective and safe. With this in mind, the USP has embarked on a global initiative to modernize many monographs across all compendia with a clear goal of replacing them with selective and sensitive methodologies.

Metrohm USA invites scientists to attend this educational webinar where Dr. Leonel Santos, Director of Chemical Medicines at USP, will provide an overview of the USP monograph modernization program. Dr. Michael Chang, Scientific Liaison Officer, will present an example of a successful modernization project where over-the-counter (OTC) products were analyzed for the quantification of zinc (USP 591) with selective Ion Chromatography (IC) methods.

Dr. Hari Narayanan of Metrohm USA will also provide a concluding overview of common chemical analysis techniques, their selectivity and sensitivity and share example case studies of their implementation.

This complimentary webinar will take place on April 12th at 11 am EDT. To register, visit the Metrohm USA webinar events page or the registration page for the event.