Posted in | News | Business

Metrohm Expands Midwest Presence with New Chicago Area Office

Metrohm, a leading provider of scientific instruments for chemical analysis, is excited to announce the opening of its new regional office and laboratory facility in Lombard, Illinois. This strategic expansion enhances the company's ability to serve its diverse customer base across the Midwest.

The new Chicago area office provides a centrally located hub for the diverse industries thriving across the region. Situated near major highways and within a 30-minute drive of both O'Hare and Midway airports, the facility is ideally positioned to support Metrohm's growing business in key industries such as chemical, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, environmental testing, and petrochemicals.

Image Credit: Metrohm USA

The facility includes dedicated space for technical seminars, customer training sessions, product demonstrations, and meetings. This local infrastructure is crucial for providing enhanced support and a better customer experience, allowing for faster engagement and tailored application solutions.

Our goal is always to make complex analysis simpler and more accessible for our customers. This new Chicago facility is a huge step in that direction for the Midwest. We wanted to create a space where we can directly collaborate with our customers, tackle their challenges together, and showcase what Metrohm technology can really do for them." 

Ed Colihan, CEO of Metrohm USA

Metrohm has a strong history of successful customer events in the Chicago area, demonstrating the high demand for accessible, regional resources. The new office allows for even greater engagement, including hosting local meetings, workshops, and industry association events.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the new office will be held on Wednesday, April 30th, at 10:00 AM CDT. The address is 1980 Springer Dr, Lombard, IL 60148.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Metrohm USA Inc.. (2025, April 22). Metrohm Expands Midwest Presence with New Chicago Area Office. AZoM. Retrieved on April 23, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64483.

  • MLA

    Metrohm USA Inc.. "Metrohm Expands Midwest Presence with New Chicago Area Office". AZoM. 23 April 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64483>.

  • Chicago

    Metrohm USA Inc.. "Metrohm Expands Midwest Presence with New Chicago Area Office". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64483. (accessed April 23, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Metrohm USA Inc.. 2025. Metrohm Expands Midwest Presence with New Chicago Area Office. AZoM, viewed 23 April 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64483.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Metrohm USA Inc.

See all content from Metrohm USA Inc.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback