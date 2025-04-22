Metrohm Expands Midwest Presence with New Chicago Area Office

Metrohm, a leading provider of scientific instruments for chemical analysis, is excited to announce the opening of its new regional office and laboratory facility in Lombard, Illinois. This strategic expansion enhances the company's ability to serve its diverse customer base across the Midwest.

The new Chicago area office provides a centrally located hub for the diverse industries thriving across the region. Situated near major highways and within a 30-minute drive of both O'Hare and Midway airports, the facility is ideally positioned to support Metrohm's growing business in key industries such as chemical, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, environmental testing, and petrochemicals.

Image Credit: Metrohm USA

The facility includes dedicated space for technical seminars, customer training sessions, product demonstrations, and meetings. This local infrastructure is crucial for providing enhanced support and a better customer experience, allowing for faster engagement and tailored application solutions.

Our goal is always to make complex analysis simpler and more accessible for our customers. This new Chicago facility is a huge step in that direction for the Midwest. We wanted to create a space where we can directly collaborate with our customers, tackle their challenges together, and showcase what Metrohm technology can really do for them." Ed Colihan, CEO of Metrohm USA

Metrohm has a strong history of successful customer events in the Chicago area, demonstrating the high demand for accessible, regional resources. The new office allows for even greater engagement, including hosting local meetings, workshops, and industry association events.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the new office will be held on Wednesday, April 30th, at 10:00 AM CDT. The address is 1980 Springer Dr, Lombard, IL 60148.