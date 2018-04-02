Compact 6-Axis Motion Controller for High Precision Positioning Applications in Industry and Research

Precision positioning systems industry leader PI (Physik Instrumente) has released a new 6-axis servo motor controller – the C-884.6DC. Most modern precision motion systems are driven by servo motors, because they provide high torque, fast acceleration, smooth motion with a wide dynamic speed range, and fast start stop performance.

Versatile, Compact Motion Controller

PI’s compact C-884 DC motion controller can run brushless servo motors and traditional DC motors with closed loop feedback provided by incremental encoders and absolute encoders (BiSS protocol). USB, TCP/IP and RS-232 interfaces are standard for command communication.  Additional interfaces such as programmable analog and digital I/O lines, an SPI display port and joystick port are also included.

The dual-core architecture provides for increased performance and flexibility by separating command processing and position servo control functions.

Features and Benefits

  • Cost efficient 6-Axis / 4-Axis PID precision servo motor controller
  • Position feedback: Incremental and absolute-measuring encoders (no referencing)
  • Motor types: Brushless servo motors and traditional DC motors
  • Trapezoidal velocity profile
  • Point-to-point motion, vector motion, user-definable trajectories
  • Powerful Python macro command language, nonvolatile storage for stand-alone operation
  • Data recorder for detailed motion system analysis
  • ID chip detection for fast start-up
  • Extensive software support, e.g., for LabVIEW, MATLAB, C, C++, C#, VB.NET, Python

Specifications, Datasheet, More Information

http://www.pi-usa.us/products/Motor_Controllers/Motor_Controller_Precision_Positioner.php#C884

