Posted in | Chemistry | Materials Analysis

New Technology Provides Reliable Automation for Serial Volumetric Karl Fischer Titration

Automating volumetric titration in whole series of samples used to be a challenge: Firstly, there is the risk of ambient moisture compromising sample integrity, and secondly, there is the necessity to start the titration in due time for each sample.

Both challenges required the attention and constant presence of the lab technician during the analysis. Not any longer, as with the OMNIS Sample Robot users may now analyze water content in up to 50 samples completely unattended.

Credit: Metrohm

The OMNIS Sample Robot features Dis-Cover, a technology that covers the sample vials automatically with an air and dust proof lid protecting them from ambient moisture even for extended time periods. Users benefit from reliable, reproducible results.

The OMNIS Karl Fischer System no longer requires the presence of the user during the analysis, as the solvent addition and titration is started automatically by the system. Users may therefore dedicate their time to other task in the laboratory while their samples are analyzed for water content completely unattended.

Source: https://www.metrohm.com/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Materials Testing in the Aerospace Industry

Aerospace is a demanding industry for new product development and quality control. AZoM talks for Dr. Mike Keeble from Buehler about how they are rising to the materials testing challenges set by the Aerospace Industry.

Materials Testing in the Aerospace Industry
Turbo Blower - Unit TB

Turbo Blower - Unit TB

The specialized design of the frequency-controlled TB turbo blower makes it suitable for small and medium volume flow operations while achieving a reduction in energy consumption that keeps it ahead of the competition.

From Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »