New Technology Provides Reliable Automation for Serial Volumetric Karl Fischer Titration

Automating volumetric titration in whole series of samples used to be a challenge: Firstly, there is the risk of ambient moisture compromising sample integrity, and secondly, there is the necessity to start the titration in due time for each sample.

Both challenges required the attention and constant presence of the lab technician during the analysis. Not any longer, as with the OMNIS Sample Robot users may now analyze water content in up to 50 samples completely unattended.

Credit: Metrohm

The OMNIS Sample Robot features Dis-Cover, a technology that covers the sample vials automatically with an air and dust proof lid protecting them from ambient moisture even for extended time periods. Users benefit from reliable, reproducible results.

The OMNIS Karl Fischer System no longer requires the presence of the user during the analysis, as the solvent addition and titration is started automatically by the system. Users may therefore dedicate their time to other task in the laboratory while their samples are analyzed for water content completely unattended.

Source: https://www.metrohm.com/