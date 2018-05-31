Posted in | Photonics

New Miniature Hexapod for Photonics Alignment provides Dynamics and Precision, and Automated Alignment Algorithms

PI has added a high dynamics model to its range of compact hexapods. Designed for photonics alignment applications, the hexapod provides 6 degrees of freedom, actuator resolution of 5 nanometers and repeatability as good as 60 nanometers, while providing velocities to 20mm/sec. Sustaining loads to 5kg, the new H-811.F2 features a removable magnetic kinematic plate to accelerate workflow with different fiber optics components. Its compact size, large travel range of up to 34mm for linear motions and up to 42° for rotary motions, and a user programmable pivot point facilitate work with fiber optic and photonics components.

High Duty Cycle – Design for Industrial Alignment

The hexapod is designed for industrial precision alignment applications with long-life brushless motors and low friction ballscrews and joints. A powerful controller with build-in multi-axis alignment routines makes the new hexapod an ideal tool for automatic alignment tasks.

How do Hexapod Parallel Motion Systems work?

Hexapods are 6 DOF positioning / motion systems that derive 6-axis movement (XYZ, pitch, yaw, roll) from actuators placed in parallel between a top and bottom platform.  Available in a variety of sizes with bases ranging from 50mm to 1m and different load capabilities up to 2 tons, PI hexapods are an easy solution to complex multi-axis precision motion applications. PI hexapods come with state-of-the-art controllers and software tools based on 25 years of hexapod R&D, resulting in fast solution implementation to a plethora of applications from medical to photonics. All 6 axes can be commanded simply as Cartesian coordinates, and the center of rotation can be changed on the fly with a software command. Other advantages are the absence of friction and torque, caused by dragged cables.

Read technical articles and applications of PI hexapods: http://www.pi-usa.us/blog/category/photonics/

Features & Advantages

  • 6-Axis system (XYZ, Theta X, Y, Z)
  • Travel ranges to 34mm linear / 42° rotary
  • Strut resolution: 5 nanometers
  • Load capacity to 10lbs
  • Repeatability to 0.06µm
  • Velocity to 20 mm/sec

Specifications, Datasheets, More Information here

Standard and Custom

PI has in-house engineered solutions with over 4 decades of experience working with customers to provide products that meet application demands, and can quickly modify existing product designs or provide a fully customized OEM part to fit the exact requirements of the application.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Automated GPC Sample Prep for Clean Analytical Results

Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) is a form of size exclusion chromatography which can be used to 'clean' complex mixtures of large, interfering molecules from samples further used for analytical analyses like HPLC, GC or MS.

Automated GPC Sample Prep for Clean Analytical Results

The expanding role of ultrasonic flowmeters in fluid metering

AZoNetwork speaks to Trevor Foster on the expanding roles of ultrasonic flowmeters. Trevor draws upon over 40 years of using innovative design and production techniques to produce elegant flow metering solutions for organisations around the globe.

The expanding role of ultrasonic flowmeters in fluid metering

More Content from PI (Physik Instrumente) LP

See all content from PI (Physik Instrumente) LP