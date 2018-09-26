American Chemical Society Expands Its Applied Materials Portfolio with Two New Journals

In response to the growing community of interdisciplinary research in materials science, the Publications Division of the American Chemical Society (ACS) today announced two new additions to the ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces family of peer-reviewed journals. Launching in late 2018, ACS Applied Electronic Materials and ACS Applied Polymer Materials will publish original research covering all aspects of electronic materials and polymers, respectively, emphasizing applied work across the fields of chemistry, biology, engineering and physics.

Kirk Schanze, Ph.D., editor-in-chief of ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, will oversee the editorial teams for ACS Applied Electronic Materials and ACS Applied Polymer Materials. These launches bring the family of applied materials journals led by Schanze to six, reflecting the growth in high-quality applied research being undertaken globally in the associated interdisciplinary fields.

Hyun Jae Kim, Ph.D., professor of electrical and electronic engineering at Yonsei University in South Korea, will serve as the inaugural deputy editor for ACS Applied Electronic Materials. Kim serves on the editorial advisory board for ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces and is a leading expert in the areas of thin-film transistors, biosensors, and flexible and transparent electronics. Jodie Lutkenhaus, Ph.D., professor of materials science and engineering at Texas A&M University, will lead ACS Applied Polymer Materials. Lutkenhaus is an editorial advisory board member for three ACS journals: ACS Applied Nano Materials, Macromolecules and ACS Macro Letters. Her research interests include redox active polymers, polyelectrolytes and energy storage.

"ACS Applied Electronic Materials will serve as the home for discussions of new and unique research for electronic materials science with advancing applications," says Kim. "We look forward to receiving high-quality manuscripts on all aspects of electronic materials for emerging applications, which have conducting, semiconducting, insulating, dielectric, magnetic, optoelectronic, piezoelectric, ferroelectric and thermoelectric properties."

"ACS Applied Polymer Materials will provide a timely forum for the intersection of polymer science with application, highlighting the unique role polymers can provide," says Lutkenhaus. "We are especially interested in work addressing relationships among chemistry, structure, processing, morphology, properties and function, as well as work that provides insights into mechanisms critical to the performance for that application."

Both ACS Applied Electronic Materials and ACS Applied Polymer Materials will begin accepting submissions in October, and the first peer-reviewed articles are set to publish online by the end of 2018. Both journals will publish original research articles, research letters and timely reviews, among other editorial features. Authors will benefit from the broad range of exceptional author services from ACS Publications, as well as expert editorial review handled by active researchers, rapid publication, and flexible and affordable open access publishing options.

"Given the global chemistry community's positive response to our expanded materials science portfolio, we are excited to introduce these two new journals showcasing the development of new electronic materials and polymers," says James Milne, Ph.D., senior vice president, Journals Publishing Group at ACS Publications. "As always, it is our continuous mission to serve the research community with the most-trusted, most-cited and most-read research across the applied materials sciences."

Source: https://www.acs.org/content/acs/en.html