Piezo Transducer Specialist PI Ceramic Reinforces the General Management

PI Shareholders appointed Dr. Patrick Pertsch as a Managing Director on the General Management team of PI Ceramic GmbH (PIC), effective October 1, 2018. PI Ceramic - a leading manufacturer of piezo transducers and assemblies for precision motion and sensing applications - is a subsidiary of PI (Physik Instrumente).

PI Ceramic General Management: Dr. Karl Spanner, Dr. Patrick Pertsch, and Dr. Peter Schittenhelm (from left to right)

Dr. Pertsch, who earned his doctorate degree from the Fraunhofer Institute in Jena, is an expert in piezo materials and also studied at Penn State's Materials Research Lab, before starting work at PI's headquarters 20 years ago. Later, he moved to PI Ceramic, where he was instrumental in the design of PIC's industrial reliability multilayer piezo product line and successfully demonstrated his commitment to the company as operations manager for PI Ceramic. An important future corporate objective will be combining customer centricity with continuity.

PI Ceramic currently employs over 320 staff, including 70 engineers in research, development, and manufacturing of piezo transducers, piezoceramic-based motors, actuators, and custom assemblies. A broad range of expertise in the complex development and manufacturing process of functional ceramic components, in conjunction with state-of-the-art equipment, ensures high quality, flexibility, and adherence to supply deadlines.

The company offers piezoceramic solutions for all high-tech markets, including industrial automation, semiconductor test and production, medical engineering, machine design, the automotive industry, aeronautics engineering, and even out-of-this-world applications: PI Ceramic's multilayer PICMA piezo actuators were selected for the Mars mission and are employed on the Mars Rover's science lab.