Brochure on Precision Motion Control & Positioning Systems for Electronics Manufacturing

PI's new brochure gives an insight on advances in standard and custom motion systems designed to satisfy the needs of industrial test, inspection, and manufacturing engineers in the electronics and semiconductor industry.

With decades of experience in the semiconductor market, the technological diversity and the high vertical range of manufacturing enables PI (Physik Instrumente) to offer motion systems that address the needs of OEMs, integrators, and end users and react flexibly to changes in the market. PI's new brochure contains examples of high-performance systems for different productions steps, including piezo based nanopositioning systems, air bearings, beam steering systems, XY and XYZ gantry stages, granite-based multi-axis systems, parallel-kinematic hexapods, fast silicon photonics alignment systems, and high-end industrial motion controllers with Ethercat® connectivity.

Applications include:

Tactile and Optical Testing of Electronic Devices

Inspecting Complex Structures

Processing Large Printed Circuit Boards

Aligning Fibers and Optical Components

Placing Components and Tools

Standard and Custom

PI has in-house engineered solutions with over 4 decades of experience working with customers to provide products that meet application demands, and can quickly modify existing product designs or provide a fully customized OEM part to fit the exact requirements of the application.