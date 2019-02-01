Physik Instrumente Launches New Model E-619 High Power Piezo Driver for Fast Switching Applications

Nano precision motion industry leader PI (Physik Instrumente) LP has released the new model E-619, a high-power piezo amplifier designed to drive high-capacitance multilayer piezo actuators with rapid rise times or high frequencies. As a special form of electro-ceramics, piezo materials are the gold standard when it comes to speed, force, and precision in a small package.

1200W Peak Power, 160Vpp Voltage Swing, 9.5” and 19” Racks for 1 to 3 Channels Piezo Driver Modules

Providing sink/source currents up to 10 amps and an output voltage swing of 160V-pp (-30V to +130V), the new piezo driver delivers up to 1200 watts of peak power. Despite its high performance, this amplifier is very efficient due to its energy recovery circuitry. A temperature sensor input provides overheating protection of piezo actuators.

What are the Applications of High Power Piezo Amplifiers?

Piezo actuators allow response times in the microsecond range. This behavior is beneficial for operating fast switches, valves, micromachining and micro-dispensing equipment, as well as for active optics and vibration cancellation applications.

More Information on “Operating Piezo Actuators in Industrial Applications with High Frequency and High Duty Cycles” is available here.

Options: 20kHz Bandwidth / 3kHz Bandwidth, Servo Controller, Computer Interface

The E-619 high power piezo driver comes in two standard versions with a maximum bandwidth of 20kHz and 3kHz, respectively. Optional upgrade modules for closed-loop position servo control and digital control via a USB and TCP/IP interface are also available.

Standard and Custom

PI has in-house engineered solutions with over 4 decades of experience working with customers to provide products that meet application demands, and can quickly modify existing product designs or provide a fully customized OEM part to fit the exact requirements of the application.

Source: http://www.pi-usa.us