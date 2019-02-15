PAC Rotterdam (NL) Moved To A Brand-New Facility

As of February 4, 2019, PAC’s Rotterdam site has moved into a new, high-tech facility in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. At this PAC brand center, the AC Analytical Controls and Antek product lines are developed, produced and tested for customers around the world.

After more than 27 years of operation at the same location, the time had come for PAC Rotterdam to move to a new building with opportunities to streamline processes and grow the business for years to come. In a project that span over 18 months, the existing building that used to house a cash management company was transformed from its former vault-like structure to a brand-new and open workspace of nearly 2800 square meters!

The new floorspace adds nearly 60% to PAC Rotterdam’s existing capacity. This much needed expansion was driven by the production of PAC’s latest innovation; the Antek ElemeNtS analyzer which has been relocated from PAC Houston to PAC Rotterdam. In addition, increased demands for PAC’s AC Analytical Controls chromatography products warranted the need for additional production- and testing space.

The benefit of starting with a blank space allowed for optimizing the workflow processes throughout the value-streams inside this new facility. Efficient routing of goods and people, implementation of true KANBAN systems, the creation of product cells with dedicated tooling and many more initiatives to eliminate waste all contributed to a workflow that is truly LEAN and efficient.

The floorplan of this new facility has been designed with the customer in mind and so special attention has been paid to the overall customer experience. A large-scale new training facility with adjoining demo laboratory was realized for clients and channel partners to receive high quality training. A mezzanine floor provides visitors with a close-up view of the production facilities and the test laboratory without disrupting lab technicians on the production floor.

One of the objectives of the project team was to ensure PAC remained a great place to work by focusing not only on the customer experience but on employee well-being as well. After the first two weeks of being fully operational, it appears that mission has been accomplished! The Rotterdam team is very proud of the new building and its improved characteristics. Some have praised the additional space in nearly every department, others rave about the design and overall experience of this new facility. The project will formally conclude with a grand opening for PAC employees and management, scheduled on March 20, 2019.

PAC Rotterdam is located at Kiotoweg 555, 3047 BG Rotterdam, The Netherlands. All phone numbers and email addresses remain unchanged.