DS Smith Partner With TPV Automotive to Create a Sustainable Fiber-Based Packaging for the Protection of Car Wheel Carriers

DS Smith, an International Paper company, and leading provider of fiber-based corrugated packaging solutions, announces its collaboration with TPV Automotive, a global supplier of manufactured components to the automotive industry, with a focus on enhancing the dynamics, safety, ecology, and driving comfort of vehicle ergonomics during manufacture.

Image Credit: DS Smith

The design and implementation teams at DS Smith set out to innovate a plastic-free and sustainable packaging solution for BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke AG) using fiber-based corrugated cardboard to fit around the complex 3D geometry of their car wheel carriers, the part of automobile wheel suspension technology that supports the wheel bearings.

The car wheel carriers developed and manufactured by TPV Automotive required a packaging solution to enable the manufacturer to pack them independently apart without the risk of damage from movement within their casements during transit. The new packaging solution is therefore designed with a capacity to hold significant weight. Each auto part weighs almost eight kilograms, and twenty individual components are allocated to a single pallet box with potential to equate to up to 160 kilograms. The packaging solution is also intended to be compact and designed for the auto-parts to be stacked in cargo containers for transportation to the BMW assembly facility in Asia by ship.

3D Cut Outs for Space Optimization

The optimum use of space during the transportation by cargo is a key factor for TPV Automotive alongside ensuring optimum product protection. The DS Smith Protection for Car Wheel Carriers solution is dependent on corrugated cardboard 3D inserts that are precisely cut to fit securely into the bottom of the packaging. These enable the automotive car wheel carriers to lock securely into place within compact compartments and without any potential for or risk of later movement.

The 3D inserts are easy to assemble and delivered to TPV Automotive as flat cardboard sheets that are ready to be folded using an accordion-style technique. These form the precise 3D shape for the auto-part to be inserted into, and the overall packaging solution consists of a cardboard pallet box, inserts for the bottom of the packs, and a flat cardboard panel. The panel is intended to provide support for the top of the packaging once the components are fully assembled, and the corrugated cardboard packaging can be locked into place with a small amount of pressure,

Jožica Hojnik, Subregional SMI Director, DS Smith:

“Our designers had to think outside of the box quite literally to develop an entirely new and unique packaging solution for TPV Automotive. Our new packaging solution is designed to provide maximum protection for heavy automotive components during cargo while using sustainable and durable materials. This is a particularly unique innovation due to the accordion style folding system of the 3D inserts and dimensional flexibility. These provide a protective and stabilising solution and once again demonstrate how corrugated cardboard is a fantastic recycled and recyclable alternative to plastic and polystyrene.

With this packaging solution there is no need for additional parts. We are committed Redefining Packaging for a Changing World at DS Smith, and to helping our customers move towards a circular economy as a part of our Now and Next sustainability strategy. This includes replacing plastics, ensuring that no more material than necessary in used, optimizing packaging for individual supply chains, and keeping materials in use for longer.”

Non-Returnable Packaging

DS Smith Protection for Car Wheel Carriers is non-returnable, made from recyclable materials, designed for one way transportation, and intended for recycling within the existing cardboard and paper collection schemes of TPV customers. It therefore successfully eliminates the use of additional materials such as Styrofoam, polystyrene, or wood. Thus, simplifying the logistics and supply chain approach, and reducing unnecessary carbon footprint.

Jurij Kuretič, Director of Technology Development, TPV Automotive:

“At TPV Automotive we are committed to developing and producing high-quality automotive components and to ensuring that they reach our customers safely. Sustainably is especially important and this innovative packaging solution that we have developed in collaboration with DS Smith has been a great help in simplifying our logistics chain and in helping us to move towards circularity. The packaging for the product that we have developed and are producing for BMW vehicles is made entirely from corrugated cardboard and only requires plastic straps, which gives us excellent recyclability, without compromising on product protection.

As a strong and sustainable solution, the packaging is helping us to improve handling efficiency and reduce costs, and it is a significant step forwards in enabling us to eliminate polystyrene and Styrofoam from our product packaging and have been able to simplify the packaging process with increased efficiency. We appreciate DS Smith’s expertise and collaboration, and we are looking forward to further joint successes.”

The DS Smith Protection for Car Wheels Carriers packaging solution was allocated the Slovenian Packaging Oscar in 2024 for the Best in Packaging solution. The Oscar is nominated bi-annually as an accolade for outstanding design innovation and DS Smith Protection for Car Wheel Carriers stood out for its optimal space utilization, and easy assembly, with the possibility of reuse and recycling after use.