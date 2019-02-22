Precision Linear Stage Family: Linear Motor and Screw-Drive Options

PI’s new L-412/V-412 linear stage family is designed for high precision industrial automation and positioning applications with medium loads. Both linear motor driven and ball-screw driven versions are offered to cover high speed motion and to provide high push/pull force for vertical applications. Both models come with travel ranges from 2” to 24” (52mm to 610mm). Applications include high demands on dynamics, precision, smooth scan motion, short settling times, and low tracking error, such as required in laser cutting, scanning, digital printing, electronics assembly and inspection, AOI (Automatic Optical Inspection), automation, and flat panel manufacturing.

The L-412 ball screw model is equipped with a synchronous servo motor, and can be re-lubricated without disassembly, further extending its high reliability and long lifetime. A cover strip on the side and the purge air connection prevent contamination of the working components by particles. An optional holding brake allows an increase in its usability as a Z axis stage.

Mid-Size Linear Stage Family: V-412, L-412

Its higher-speed V-412 sibling features an ironless linear motor, and comes with an optional absolute linear encoder. The 3-phase, frictionless magnetic direct drive provides a peak force of 151N to the motion platform. This non-cogging motor design provides vibrationless smooth motion at high and low velocities and superior position control. Also like its ball screw family member, the V-412 has a cover strip on the side and the purge air connection prevents contamination of the working components by particles.

L-412 (ball screw drive)

V-412 (linear motor direct drive)

PI has in-house engineered solutions with over 4 decades of experience working with customers to provide products that meet application demands, and can quickly modify existing product designs or provide a fully customized OEM part to fit the exact requirements of the application.