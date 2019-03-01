Posted in | Business | Adhesives and Sealants | New Product

Indium Corporation Launches InFORMS® ESM02 for Die-Level Bonding

Mar 1 2019

Indium Corporation has launched InFORMS® ESM02, a reinforced matrixed solder composite specifically designed to produce consistent bondline thickness for die-level attach applications.

Indium Corporation’s InFORMS® ESM02 is a reinforced solder fabrication that produces a high-reliability solder joint with increased thermal and mechanical performance.

Until recently, InFORMS® technology was only applied at the baseplate level. New production capabilities have expanded its use to the die-level with a bondline of 50μm. Other benefits of InFORMS® include:

  • Drop-in replacement for other bondline control methods
  • Increased lateral strength
  • Bondline co-planarity
  • Improved thermal cycling reliability
  • Available in ribbon and preforms

Indium Corporation is a premier materials manufacturer and supplier to the global electronics, semiconductor, thin-film, and thermal management markets. Products include solders and fluxes; brazes; thermal interface materials; sputtering targets; indium, gallium, germanium, and tin metals and inorganic compounds; and NanoFoil®. Founded in 1934, the company has global technical support and factories located in China, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the USA.

Standard InFORMS® Configurations
Description Standoff (Microns)
LM04 100
LM06 150
LM08 200
SM04 100
ESM03 75
ESM02 50

For more information about Indium Corporation, visit www.indium.com or  email [email protected]. You can also follow our experts, From One Engineer To Another® (#FOETA), at www.facebook.com/indium or @IndiumCorp.

Source: http://www.indium.com

