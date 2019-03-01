Indium Corporation Launches InFORMS® ESM02 for Die-Level Bonding

Indium Corporation has launched InFORMS ® ESM02, a reinforced matrixed solder composite specifically designed to produce consistent bondline thickness for die-level attach applications.
Indium Corporation’s InFORMS
® ESM02 is a reinforced solder fabrication that produces a high-reliability solder joint with increased thermal and mechanical performance.
Until recently, InFORMS
® technology was only applied at the baseplate level. New production capabilities have expanded its use to the die-level with a bondline of 50μm. Other benefits of InFORMS ® include:
Drop-in replacement for other bondline control methods
Increased lateral strength
Bondline co-planarity
Improved thermal cycling reliability
Available in ribbon and preforms
Indium Corporation is a premier materials manufacturer and supplier to the global electronics, semiconductor, thin-film, and thermal management markets. Products include solders and fluxes; brazes; thermal interface materials; sputtering targets; indium, gallium, germanium, and tin metals and inorganic compounds; and NanoFoil
®. Founded in 1934, the company has global technical support and factories located in China, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the USA.
Standard InFORMS ® Configurations
Description
Standoff (Microns)
LM04
100
LM06
150
LM08
200
SM04
100
ESM03
75
ESM02
50
