Indium Corporation Launches InFORMS® ESM02 for Die-Level Bonding

Indium Corporation has launched InFORMS® ESM02, a reinforced matrixed solder composite specifically designed to produce consistent bondline thickness for die-level attach applications.

Indium Corporation’s InFORMS® ESM02 is a reinforced solder fabrication that produces a high-reliability solder joint with increased thermal and mechanical performance.

Until recently, InFORMS® technology was only applied at the baseplate level. New production capabilities have expanded its use to the die-level with a bondline of 50μm. Other benefits of InFORMS® include:

Drop-in replacement for other bondline control methods

Increased lateral strength

Bondline co-planarity

Improved thermal cycling reliability

Available in ribbon and preforms

Standard InFORMS® Configurations Description Standoff (Microns) LM04 100 LM06 150 LM08 200 SM04 100 ESM03 75 ESM02 50

Source: http://www.indium.com