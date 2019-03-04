Mechanical Gantry System Provides High Speed, Precision

PI’s new A-351 gantry positioning stage provides high performance for precision automation applications.

High Load Gantry, A-351

PI adds to its family of precision automation sub-systems with the A-351 MGS, a compact mechanical gantry system engineered to deliver maximum throughput for applications that require controlled precise overhead motion. The gantry is driven by linear motors and each axis is equipped with preloaded linear bearings. Applications include high-precision 3D printers, assembly, pick-and-place, alignment, inspection, and other industrial automation applications.

The A-351 MGS gantry system is designed for high load capacity of 20kg, twice the amount of its A-341 air-bearing-based sibling. Absolute-measuring linear encoders with nanometer resolution are optional, rendering homing procedures unnecessary and ironless linear motors eliminate cogging, providing smoother motion without vibration and better velocity control.

Vertical Axis

An optional vertical axis (Z-stage) with either ballscrew drive or linear motor and pneumatic counterbalance can be integrated with the gantry cross axis.

Features of the ball bearings stages include:

300x300 to 500x1000mm XY travel

Absolute encoders, 1nm resolution

Z-Stage options: linear motors or ball screws

Dynamic error mapping

2m/sec max velocity (cross axis)

Cable carrier option, e-chain

Water cooling option for high acceleration / high duty cycle applications

Industry-Leading Motion Controllers

The MGS Gantry can be run with industry-leading ACS motion controllers and drives that offer superior servo performance, advanced control algorithms to improve dynamic performance and error compensation specifically for gantries, and a wide suite of software development tools.

Standard and Custom

PI has in-house engineered solutions with over 4 decades of experience working with customers to provide products that meet application demands, and can quickly modify existing product designs or provide a fully customized OEM part to fit the exact requirements of the application.