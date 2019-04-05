Miniature Linear Translation Stages come in X, XY, and XYZ Configurations

PI’s new L-505 linear translation stage family is available with integrated linear encoders providing 0.05 microns and 0.005 microns resolution, respectively. The new design allows for very compact multi-axis assemblies, at affordable prices. Many motor and drive variations are available, from fast DC-servo motors with linear encoders and low-friction ball-screws to simple open-loop stepper motors.

L-505 Miniature Linear Stage Family

XY / XYZ Combinations – Folded and Inline Designs

Two basic layouts are offered: a shorter, lower profile version with a folded drive train (motor side-by-side with the platform) and a longer, narrow inline version. Both come in two travel ranges of ½ inch (13mm) and 1 inch (26mm). XY and XYZ combinations are also available.

Direct Drive and Gear Motor Options

Four motor options are available: servo and stepper motors in direct drive or gearhead configurations.

Closed-Loop Operation with Linear Encoder Feedback

In addition to the entry level open-loop stepper motor variants, closed-loop models with integrated linear encoders are available. Linear encoders provide direct position measurement at the motion platform and provide better accuracy and repeatability compared to conventional motor shaft-mounted rotary encoders. Encoders with 50nm and 5nm resolution are offered.

Velocity – Up to 15mm/sec

The direct drive versions can achieve velocities up to 15mm/sec, the gear-motor versions up to 1mm/sec.

Combination with XYZ Piezo Scanner for Fast Optics and Photonics Alignment

For the most demanding applications, such as the fast and precise alignment of optics and photonics components, an XYZ piezo scanner option is also available. An optional high performance photonics alignment controller with integrated algorithms actively and automatically aligns fiber-optic components in less than one second.

Watch Video

https://www.youtube.com/embed/PbAmrKaumxU?rel=0

More Information on L-505

https://www.pi-usa.us/en/products/positioning-stages-linear-rotary-motorized-precision/precision-motorized-linear-stages/l-505-compact-linear-stage-1201910/