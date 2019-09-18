PerkinElmer Announces New Liquid Particle Counter Solution

WHAT: PerkinElmer Inc. has today announced its new LPC 500™ Liquid Particle Counter (LPC 500) platform which will couple with PerkinElmer’s existing Avio® 500 ICP-OES Oils system to join, for the first time, particle counting and sizing as well as wear metals analysis of in-service oils and lubricants.

The patent pending LPC 500 platform features single particle optical sizing (SPOS) technology, and together with the Avio 500 system, will provide lubricant testing laboratories with the ability to conduct two otherwise independent analyses in a highly accurate single run with results delivered in under one minute.

This new streamlined approach will bring a number of operational efficiencies to labs and help their customers in the industrial, clean energy and petrochemical spaces receive important results faster.

HOW: With the LPC 500-Avio 500 ICP-OES Oils solution joining PerkinElmer’s leading industrial testing portfolio, lab managers, directors, scientists and operators can streamline overall workflow -- saving time and lowering costs.

By combining and optimizing the power of two analysis technologies, the new solution can scale to a throughput rate of up to hundreds of samples in a single shift. The shared and small ICP sample size also saves not only sample collection and management time, but also reduces sample shipping, storage and waste disposal costs.

Further, the LPC 500-Avio 500 ICP-OES Oils solution simplifies and speeds workflow and reporting by leveraging PerkinElmer’s Syngistix™ for ICP software, providing intuitive and consolidated viewing and sharing of results, predefined analysis methods and seamless result export to LIMS.

Leading to further economies, the solution also preserves lab space, with the LPC 500 featuring the smallest lab bench footprint of any particle counting instrument in the industry.

WHY: “Advanced particle and wear metals analysis for in-service oils is critical to optimal performance of heavy equipment and machinery,” said NH Kim VP/GM of Applied Markets for PerkinElmer. “Our LPC 500-Avio 500 ICP-OES Oils offering delivers a sophisticated yet easy to use solution. This industry-first approach will save labs time, money and bench space, while their customers receive a faster, accurate response to help optimize performance and meet critical standards like ASTM D5185 and ISO 4406.”

MORE: Learn more about this new offering here.

Source: https://www.perkinelmer.com/