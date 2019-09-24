Malvern Panalytical Partners with University of Bristol to Advance Data Analytics in Materials Science

A formal partnership has been agreed between the University of Bristol and analytical instrumentation provider Malvern Panalytical.

The Memorandum of Understanding formalises the organizations’ relationship and focuses on mutual areas of interest and collaboration, including data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and the science underlying the structure and properties of materials.

A key aim of this collaboration is to establish a pipeline of talented graduates, equipped with skills and expertise in the fields of data science and digital technologies.

The partnership follows the opening of Malvern Panalytical’s new Data Science Hub at Engine Shed, the University-run innovation space next to Bristol Temple Meads, earlier this year. This location means the Data Science Hub will be located next to the University’s new Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus, due to open in 2022, which has a focus on bringing academia and business together to solve global challenges.

Malvern Panalytical, which employs more than 2,000 people worldwide, is also working with academics across the University, from Chemistry to Law, to test some of its new technologies while exploring issues around the ownership of data.

Professor Nishan Canagarajah, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research and Enterprise at the University of Bristol, said:

We are delighted to formalize the relationship with Malvern Panalytical and to be part of the company’s journey as it develops its data science capability. The relationship will span a number of different disciplines across the University and we are pleased to see Malvern Panalytical already engaging in the full breadth of our activities, from advisory boards through teaching and research to graduate employment."

Professor Canagarajah added, “This partnership will also contribute towards fulfilling our vision as we develop a world-class center for research, enterprise and innovation at our new Temple Quarter Campus.”

Malvern Panalytical hopes to expand its capabilities in data science and the application of artificial intelligence, resulting in the development of more predictive and prescriptive solutions for its customers.

Malvern Panalytical is very pleased to be working in partnership with the University of Bristol. It is inspiring to see their commitment to making a positive impact, collaborating on projects that inspire social, political and cultural change.” Rowena Innocent, Malvern Panalytical’s Vice-President, R&D

Source: Malvern Panalytical