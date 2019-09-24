Posted in | Business | Modeling and Simulation | Design and Innovation | New Product

Mecmesin Customer Sidel Launches X-LITE Bottle

Sidel has launched X-LITE Still, a 500 ml PET packaging for non-pressurized still water.

The X-LITE Still 500ml PET bottles. Phote: Sidel.

The 6.5 g, 195 mm bottle design addresses the still water market for small size PET bottles, with a Novembal Novaqua RightCAP26 closure.

Label application

It also integrates a StarLITE Still base for increased stability and stress resistance, which can be adapted to all Sidel blowing platforms and applied to existing production lines to reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Laurent Naveau, Sidel Packaging Expert, said this latest addition to its packaging portfolio is able to withstand label application on the empty bottle, in spite of its light weight.

“The preform design and neck finish by X-LITE Still packaging translates to a fast payback on investment for our customers, even when the line retrofit includes a completely new injection stack,” added Naveau.

“By switching from a 12g PET bottle to the X-LITE Still 6.5g bottle, the payback time for a line upgrade would only be between two to four months .”

X-LITE Still has been optimized by the company’s engineers for the Sidel Super Combi, integrating five process steps; perform feeding, blowing, labelling, filling/capping and cap feeding.

