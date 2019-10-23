Ore and Minerals Analysis (OMA) Worldwide Workshops

Throughout the year Malvern Panalytical organizes multiple OMA workshops all over the world. During these free-of-charge seminars, dedicated to the mining industry, we discuss how to achieve better recovery rates, reduce downtime and increase productivity.

The one-day workshops bring together experts from the mining industry, research institutions and Malvern Panalytical, as supplier of the newest technologies, to create value for mining and metal production.

Together with guest speakers we share knowledge for exploration to process optimization and environmental monitoring by improving the analysis of raw materials and process streams.

Download the OMA leaflet here

News and advances in X-ray Fluorescence, X-Ray Diffraction, On-line monitoring (CNA), Particle Size and Morphology Analysis, Near Infrared (NIR) characterization and sample preparation are topics to be presented.

Are you working for a mining company or technical association or are you a researcher, professor or professional and seeking knowledge to increase recovery rates and efficiency?

Please join one of our OMA workshops.

Upcoming OMA workshops:

20th edition Brazil – 13th November 2019

21st edition USA – 5th December 2019

Background OMA workshops

The first Ore & Minerals Analysis (OMA) workshop was held in August 2015 at the Physics Department of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. In November 2018 the first OMA workshop held outside of the American continents was hosted in Kathu, the iron ore capital of the Northern Cape province of South Africa. After then more countries where added to host the OMA workshop.

Download the OMA leaflet here

