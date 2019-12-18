Gantry Motion System for Inspection, Assembly, and 3D Printing

PI’s new compact XY / XYZ gantry motion system provides overhead motion for industrial automation applications in assembly, pick-and-place, alignment, inspection, and custom 3D printer design. The A-351 compact gantry is designed and manufactured in the USA by PI’s air bearing & precision motion division in Hopkinton, MA.

The A-351 gantry motion system is related to the A-341 hybrid air bearing gantry. Driven by linear motors and guided by precision mechanical linear bearings, the system provides high speed and accuracy, at a lower price compared to its air bearings-based brother. Advanced absolute linear encoders increase accuracy and reduce start-up time by rendering homing procedures unnecessary. The integrated ironless linear motors eliminate cogging, providing smoother motion without vibration and better velocity control. The highest motion performance and easy integration with factory automation systems is guaranteed by an ACS-based motion controller with EtherCat connectivity.

Optional Z-Axis Stage / Customizations

For applications requiring a motorized vertical axis, several Z-stage options are available, with either screw-driven platforms or linear motors and pneumatic counterbalance. Other customizations, such as mounting platforms for vision systems, dispensers etc, are also offered.

Features of the gantry motion system include:

Standard XY travel ranges from 300x300 to 500x1000mm

Absolute encoders, 1 nanometer resolution

Z-Stage options: linear motors or ball screws

Dynamic error mapping with ACS motion controller

High velocity: Up to 2 meters/second on the cross axis

Cable carrier option, e-chain

Water cooling option for high acceleration / high duty cycle applications

Industry-Leading Motion Controllers

The A-351 overhead gantry motion system is available with a range of industry-leading ACS motion controllers / drives that offer superior servo performance, advanced control algorithms to improve dynamic performance and error compensation specifically for gantries, and a wide suite of software development tools.

A-351 Details »

Application Example Video »

Standard and Custom

PI has in-house engineered solutions with over 4 decades of experience working with customers to provide products that meet application demands, and can quickly modify existing product designs or provide a fully customized OEM part to fit the exact requirements of the application.

PI is a leading manufacturer of air bearing stages, piezoelectric solutions, precision motion control equipment, and hexapod parallel-kinematics for semiconductor applications, photonics, bio-nano-technology and medical engineering. PI has been developing and manufacturing standard & custom precision products with piezoceramic and electromagnetic drives for 4 decades. The company has been ISO 9001 certified since 1994 and provides innovative, high-quality solutions for OEM and research. The PI group employs more than 1,300 people worldwide in 15 subsidiaries and R&D / engineering centers on 3 continents.