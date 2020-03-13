Make Your Appointment for an Online Product Demo

Profit from our new service!

Are you interested in QATM products from the materialography or hardness testing range?

Then you can now have the machines of your choice demonstrated online by our experts at the comfort of your desk! You are also welcome to send us parts for testing or preparation and join us LIVE when our application engineers are processing these parts.

This new online offer is made possible by the uncomplicated Microsoft Teams software which you can easily start on your computer.

Want to Know More?

Then touch base with your local QATM contact or our customer service to make an appointment or clarify further questions.

Register for online product demo – materialography: [email protected]

Register for online product demo – hardness testing: [email protected]

Short Delievery Times Thanks to Local Manufacturing

Unlike many global companies currently struggling with problems in their international supply chains, we at QATM profit from in-house manufacturing and local suppliers – our products are “made in Germany” resp. “made in Austria”.
We are happy to supply you with all standard machines and spare parts within the usual delivery times.

More information on QATM: www.atm-m.com/company

