Vanta™ Data Viewer App Simplifies XRF Data Sharing

The new Olympus Data Viewer app for Vanta handheld XRF analyzers provides Olympus Scientific Cloud™ (OSC) users with a central location to remotely view and share real-time analysis results from multiple analyzers.

Data handling for industrial equipment can be difficult to manage, but the Vanta Data Viewer makes it easier. Operators can use the app to remotely view data and test results from their Vanta analyzers located across the world. Users can view analysis results, including the spectra and chemistry, as well as the instrument location. For greater ease of use, the app enables users to filter results by date and serial number.

In addition to providing convenient data viewing tools, this new OSC app helps Vanta users future-proof their investment as workplaces adopt Industry 4.0 practices and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms.

The Olympus Scientific Cloud

The OSC is a single-source platform for all connected Olympus industrial devices to provide continuously enhanced, comprehensive solutions. By signing up for a free OSC account, users with Olympus wireless-enabled devices—including Vanta XRF analyzers—can expand their instrument’s capabilities with free features, including wireless software updates, cloud access to manuals and calibration certificates, user registration, role management and more.

Users can find the Vanta Data Viewer app and browse other free and paid apps designed to ease some of their most pressing pain points in the OSC’s App Marketplace.

Your Data, When and Where You Need It

The OSC and Vanta Data Viewer make it easier to get the right information in front of the right people quickly and efficiently. Each OSC tenant receives 10 GBs of free data storage, and you can upload any type of file. If more storage is required, users can add more by subscribing to a higher tier of service.

The OSC is protected by leading-edge security features and is built on the Microsoft Azure platform. Users maintain full ownership and control over their data, and Olympus does not access or share customer information.

Source: https://www.olympus-ims.com/en/