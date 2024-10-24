EVIDENT Announces Release of New OmniScanTM X4 Flaw Detector

Evident recently announced the release of its newest OmniScan™ phased array flaw detector, the OmniScan X4. With multiple ultrasonic technologies and powerful imaging capabilities, the OmniScan X4 is designed to allow inspectors of all skill levels to quickly and accurately detect damage mechanisms in a variety of infrastructure assets.

A rugged, highly portable instrument, the OmniScan X4 can be easily transported, set up and used by solo inspectors. Image Credit: Evident

The result of over two decades of product development and enhancement, the OmniScan X4 is the latest evolution in Evident’s OmniScan line, a rugged, field-proven series of portable ultrasonic flaw detectors that meet inspection challenges across a wide range of applications.

A lightweight inspection solution engineered for speed, simplicity and versatility, the OmniScan X4 is equipped with a full range of phased array ultrasonic testing (PAUT) capabilities in an easy-to-use interface that enables accurate detection of even the most challenging flaws. All OmniScan X4 models include advanced total focusing method (TFM), phase coherence imaging (PCI) and plane wave imaging (PWI) technologies, allowing quick flaw detection and characterization.

“We’ve equipped the OmniScan X4 with the power it needs to perform the complex processing required for TFM, PCI and PWI,” said Émilie Péloquin, Executive Director of Global Advanced NDT Product Support at Evident. “Having these techniques in addition to phased array can be a huge help in making a definitive determination about the extent of certain damage. With access to a variety of techniques, you are far more likely to make the right call; more tools mean less doubt.”

“What also differentiates the OmniScan X4 is that it’s designed to evolve,” Péloquin added. “We are continually making it smarter, enhancing its onboard software and adding new features that target specific industry needs. Many of the improvements we make are complimentary to OmniScan X4 users through quarterly software updates.”

With a 1 terabyte solid-state storage drive on all models, the OmniScan X4 allows inspection technicians to work longer and inspect larger parts without having to stop to transfer files. And with expanded RAM, optimized MXU software and a more powerful processor than its predecessors, the OmniScan X4 delivers nearly instantaneous reaction and refresh for common operations.

“At Evident, we understand how important speed and efficiency are to productivity in the field,” said Karen Smith, President of Evident’s Industrial Division. “The OmniScan X4’s enhanced processing power and data storage deliver immediate, easy-to-characterize results, which translates into cost savings for asset owners. It also offers a compact, lightweight footprint, which enables inspectors to move, configure and operate their equipment with ease and agility.”

With intuitive application presets, the OmniScan X4 allows all users to achieve optimal imaging settings in minutes, from basic to complex inspection configurations. These presets also support more reliable and accurate data acquisition, improving efficiency and consistency by reducing post-processing steps and decreasing the time needed to generate imaging reports.

Additional OmniScan X4 features include the ability to display TFM and PCI results simultaneously, which delivers clearer imaging of challenging flaws, making inspection quicker and more accurate. The OmniScan X4 can also compute TFM up to three times faster than previous models, significantly enhancing productivity.

Designed to boost overall performance and streamline workflows, the new OmniScan X4 combines fast, accurate flaw detection, advanced imaging technology and reliable performance with the ability to continually grow and diversify. Equipped with a full range of advanced PAUT techniques, this versatile, all-in-one inspection tool helps users of all experience levels quicky and accurately detect and characterize challenging flaws, simplify their inspection processes and perform a wide variety of tasks.