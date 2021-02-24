Understanding Powders Whitepaper

Over the 20 years that Tim Freeman (Managing Director, Freeman Technology) has been working with powders, significant advances have been made in powder testing technology and in the efficiency of powder processing. These advances come from a more developed and secure understanding of powders and how to control their performance.

The discussions with those in the industry tend to focus on the following key themes:

Why isn’t my powder (process) performing well?

How can I identify the right powder for my application?

What testing technology will optimally support my activities?

This whitepaper collates a series of posts that appeared on LinkedIn that address these questions, from the standpoint of current knowledge and good practice. Beginning with material that summarises what we now understand about powders, focusing on powder flowability, a critical parameter for many processes.

Several other areas are also covered:

Exploring the impact of particle, size, shape, and humidity

Reviewing the traditional powder testing toolkit (including tapped density and shear testing)

Reproducible powder testing

Powder characterization techniques for: Hopper design Capsule filling Dry powder inhalers Segregation Tableting Wet granulation techniques

Powder characterization techniques for: Formulators Process designers and engineers Equipment manufacturers Quality control



Click here to download.

