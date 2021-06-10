Quality Control of Disinfectants

Simple titration methods to determine hydrogen peroxide, hypochlorite, and sodium chloride

Image credit: Metrohm Middle East

Frequent handwashing using water and soap and stringent use of disinfectants are fundamental in the ongoing fight to curb the spreading of the Coronavirus. Our latest Application Notes describe titration methods for manufacturers of disinfectants to determine the concentration of key components in their product applying titration methods.

Hydrogen peroxide content as per ASTM D2180

Peroxides are used for disinfection and water treatment purposes due to their antiseptic properties. Peroxides, perborates, and percarbonates can be easily determined by titration.

Our Application Note describes two titration methods for peroxide analysis: ASTM D2180 for concentrated hydrogen peroxide solutions, and a second method for trace determination of hydrogen peroxide, suitable for concentrations as low as 0.4 mg/L.

Hypochlorite and sodium chloride in disinfectant

Our Application Note describes a reliable method to determine the hypochlorite and sodium chloride content in disinfectants by two subsequent argentometric titrations in the concentration range recommended by the WHO (1000 mg/L to 5000 mg/L NaOCL, 200 g/L NaCl).