Material Characterization Solutions At International Powder Bulk Solids 2021

Micromeritics is the world’s leading supplier of high-performance systems to characterize particles, powders and porous materials with a focus on physical properties, chemical activity, and flow properties, The compan​​​​​​​​​​​​​​y will be exhibiting at the upcoming International Powder Bulk Solids (iPBS) on booth 2203 (24 – 26 August 2021, Rosemount, IL, USA).

Micromeritics aim to optimize process performance, increasing productivity and improving quality, in a diverse range of sectors, including pharmaceuticals, additive manufacturing, and battery materials. The industry-leading technology portfolio includes: pycnometry, adsorption, dynamic chemisorption, intrusion porosimetry, powder rheology, activity testing of catalysts, and particle sizing.

There will also be an opportunity to speak to Micromeritics representatives at the conference running alongside the exhibition. Dr Tony Thornton, Director of Technical Information, will be joining the Center Stage Panel ‘Particle Optimization of High Performance Polymers Used in Additive Manufacturing’ where experts will discuss the intensification of Additive Manufacturing activities, and deepening integration of the technology into large-scale processes, and the benefits to manufacturers. New challenges and operational risks across the domains of process safety, product quality, process design, and overall plant reliability will also be discussed. Join the session on August 26th at 13:10 CT.

Visitors can also join Nicholas Monroe, Applications Specialist, at the workshop ‘Understanding Powder Flow and Behavior’ on August 25th at 14:30 CT. This workshop introduces the challenges associated with predicting powder flowability and discusses how quantifying powder behavior can benefit process performance.

