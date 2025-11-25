Unconventional Materials: PtBi2 Superconductivity

Highly precise spectroscopy exposes a sixth-order nodal gap on PtBi 2 ’s Fermi arcs, confirming a long theorized topological superconducting phase.

A new Nature study reports the first experimental evidence of i-wave superconductivity - a rare sixth-order (l = 6) pairing symmetry - on the surface of the Weyl semimetal PtBi 2 .

Using ultrahigh-resolution angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy (ARPES), the researchers mapped the superconducting gap along PtBi 2 ’s topological Fermi arcs and found sharp, symmetry-enforced nodes centered directly on the arcs.

The superconductivity appears exclusively on the surface while the bulk remains metallic, establishing PtBi 2 as a striking platform where unconventional pairing symmetry and topological surface states meet.

A Long-Predicted but Unseen Pairing State

Superconductors typically host low-order pairing symmetries such as conventional s-wave or the well-known d-wave conductivity in cuprates.

Although theorists have outlined possibilities for higher-order symmetries for decades, no experimental system had unambiguously demonstrated one. This study of semimetal PtBi 2 fills this gap.

Its surface Fermi arcs develop nodes precisely where the superconducting gap is forced to 'vanish' by the material’s C 3v symmetry. Fermi arcs are a kind of energetic state in Weyl semimetals, where electrons move in short arcs along the surface around Weyl points.

These nodes identify the A 2 irreducible representation, whose lowest harmonic corresponds to an i-wave order parameter with a sin(6φ) angular dependence. This marks the first spectroscopic confirmation of superconductivity beyond d-wave.

Ultraprecise ARPES Revealed Structural Gaps

To resolve the fine structure of the superconducting gap, the team combined broad Brillouin-zone mapping with 21.2 eV ARPES and high-resolution 6 eV laser ARPES.

The latter provided exceptionally sharp energy and momentum distributions, allowing the superconducting gap to be tracked along the Fermi arc with unusual precision.

Measurements on both kagome-type and decorated honeycomb terminations revealed a strongly anisotropic gap that collapses at 0 ° and peaks at ±90 °.

Temperature-dependent spectra indicated that the gap closes around 10-15 K, consistent with the previously established regime of surface-confined superconductivity in PtBi 2 .

The ARPES results were supported by DFT in combination with Bogoliubov de Gennes slab calculations. These simulations reproduced the node positions and gap magnitudes, verifying that an i-wave pairing potential naturally generates the observed anisotropy.

Anomalous Topological Surface Superconductivity

Because PtBi 2 ’s superconductivity resides on its topological surface states, the sign change of the i-wave order parameter along each Fermi arc produces a surface Majorana 'cone'.

Each surface hosts six such cones, all carrying the same topological winding number due to the crystalline and time-reversal symmetries. On the opposite surface, the winding numbers are reversed.

The result is an anomalous topological superconductor, a phase that cannot exist in a strictly two-dimensional system because its winding numbers would not cancel without the presence of a bulk.

Further theoretical modeling using a tight-binding description and a prism-geometry simulation demonstrated the emergence of zero-energy Majorana hinge modes, which appear as flat bands localized at step edges or crystal corners.

Together, the spectroscopy, symmetry analysis, and theoretical modeling establish PtBi 2 as a rare instance of a material whose metallic bulk supports superconducting, topologically nontrivial surface states shaped by high-order pairing symmetry.

Implications of the Semimetal's Superconductivity

Although the metallic bulk currently limits the practicality of PtBi 2 for quantum-computing applications, the study points to clear strategies for isolating its Majorana modes.

Ultrathin PtBi 2 films may reduce the influence of bulk carriers, and engineered heterostructures could enhance the superconducting properties of the surfaces.

The authors note that controlled breaking of time-reversal symmetry may gap selected Majorana cones, potentially producing chiral or corner-localized modes suitable for device architectures.

The discovery positions PtBi 2 as a powerful model system for probing unconventional superconductivity and opens new directions in the search for topological quantum materials defined by high-order pairing.

