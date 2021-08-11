Posted in | News | Materials Analysis

Metrohm USA and Metrohm Canada Expand Product Offering and Become Value-Added Resellers of Agilent Mass Spectrometry Products

Metrohm USA and Metrohm Canada are pleased to announce that they have entered into a non-exclusive agreement with Agilent Technologies to become a value-added reseller for their single- and triple-quadrupole mass spectrometers as well as ICP-MS and ICP-OES products, software and services. This new partnership significantly expands the ion chromatography (IC) capabilities of Metrohm USA and Metrohm Canada and opens numerous additional applications, particularly in the environmental and food and beverage analysis markets.

Building off the release of a driver to control Metrohm IC instruments in Agilent’s Open Lab software in 2019, this agreement deepens the partnership and expands applications development and lifecycle support for customers. Offering Agilent MS and Metrohm IC products through a single channel brings together two powerful technologies and enhances the customer experience by making Metrohm USA and Metrohm Canada the single contact for system configuration, purchase and support.

“We are very excited to grow the portfolio of solutions we can bring to our IC customers in the US and Canada,” said Ed Colihan, President and CEO of Metrohm USA. “Metrohm IC products bring a strong history of innovation and this partnership allows us to offer complete solutions for coupling IC with mass spectroscopy to expand our applications footprint.”

"We’re excited to add Metrohm as a value-added reseller," said Sudharshana Seshadri, Vice President and General Manager of Agilent's Mass Spectrometry Division. "We have high standards for the companies we select to handle our mass spec, as well as ICP-MS and ICP-OES product lines, and Metrohm fits the bill perfectly."

The unique solvent compatibility and separation chemistry of Metrohm IC instruments offers many sample preparation benefits for MS analysis. When coupled with the powerful detection capability of Agilent mass spectrometers and software, customers can greatly expand their analyses and access new results and insights. Advanced applications such as the detection of haloacetic acids in drinking water and determination of heavy-metal species in food products are now accessible.

