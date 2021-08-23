Inventory QuickViews and Truckload Management with BinCloud®

Monitor inventory in bins, tanks, or silos and organize it in one place with BinCloud®.

Image Credit: Binmaster​​​​​​​

Level sensors do away with climbing vessels and manual measurements while the software does away with complicated spreadsheets. BinCloud® is a web-based application that lets you view current inventory levels, place orders, and generate reports. New features released in BinCloud® V1.3 make inventory management evermore easier, intuitive, and convenient.

Mobile-Friendly QuickViews

Optimized data displays reorganize content to fit smaller screens and are easily customized to show just the data users need.



Manage Truckspace Easily

Purchasers, drivers, and dispatchers can view how many truckloads will fit into a vessel or the number of truckloads available to take out. Improve purchasing, scheduling and reduce overfilling.



View Data Over Multiple Sites

Simply open a dropdown to review a specific site. It is quick and easy to cycle through your sites or select all sites to see them all at once.



Create Automated Alerts

A simple step-by-step process walks users through set up of high and low-level alerts. New alert types notify users if a sensor has skipped readings, a gateway is inactive, or status has changed for a vessel or group of vessels.



Customized User Experience

A new dropdown toolbar allows users to filter by keyword, access export features, select and deselect columns to display and adjust table settings back to a default state.

Frustrated by supply chain issues and looking for a better, faster way to get the data you need? Get a demo and see how BinCloud® can transform how silo inventory.



About BinMaster

BinMaster got its start in the early 1960s when a local seed company asked Garner Industries to fabricate a switch to alert when bins were full. Today, BinMaster is a privately held, independent US manufacturer of point and continuous level indicators and inventory management systems used for monitoring bulk solids or liquids in bins, tanks, silos, and hoppers. More than just level sensors, the company offers complete solutions using wireless devices and web applications to send data to a control room, console, smartphone, tablet, or PC. Robust, custom systems can be developed for a single site or networked across a multi‐national operation. BinMaster is certified to ISO 9001 quality management systems—requirements. For more information about BinMaster, visit www.binmaster.com.