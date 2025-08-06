HORIBA Launches New Entry-Level 100W PEM Benchtop Fuel Cell Test Station to Support Research and Innovation

HORIBA, a global leader in analytical and measurement technology, has expanded its proven range of fuel cell test stations revolutionising the PEM fuel cell testing landscape for all fuel cell researchers. Launched as an economical, entry-level addition, the new C05-LT 100W benchtop fuel test station gives customers access to single-cell testing technology at excellent value for money. It boasts accessibility through ease-of-use, cost and size, without compromising on accuracy or a multitude of further benefits.

​​​​​​​Image Credit: HORIBA Scientific UK

The C05-LT offers robust, advanced testing performance through precise temperature, pressure and flow control. It heats and humidifies gases at a set flow rate, applying an electrical load to induce the chemical reaction necessary for PEM fuel cell test and research purposes. With code-free plug-and-play software, the new system can readily and reliably test single-cell fuel cells and stacks up to 100W, elevating the testing processes with state-of-the-art TestWork® test sequence configuration. In addition, all flow rates and loads can be set exactly to every user’s specific requirements.

As a next-generation fuel cell test station, the budget-friendly C05-LT delivers market-leading test accuracy and repeatability, with many key features included as standard within one compact housing. These include manual back-pressure regulation, humidifier water level sensing and auto filling, as well as nitrogen crossover capability. The C05-LT’s independent safety controls and automatic purging all serve to enable stable, semi-autonomous testing. Ensuring further user confidence, the C05-LT is also fully supported by HORIBA’s global service network, providing comprehensive services to keep all systems calibrated, maintained and operating at peak efficiency whatever their location.

“We developed the C05-LT specifically with university researchers and engineers in mind, as we recognised their need for a cost effective and easy-to-use PEM fuel cell test system to accurately and reliably support accelerated research and development,” said Richard Carter, Chief Commercial Officer, HORIBA UK. “Quick and easy test startup is essential to researchers, so we’ve designed the C05-LT as a plug-and-play system with pre-programmed test sequences to eliminate need for coding, and enable precise, automated experiments across all testing scenarios.”

Resulting from HORIBA’s proven expertise, the all-in-one compact C05-LT is designed to deliver best-in-class performance for 100W PEM fuel cell testing to support a wide range of single-cell membrane electrode assembly (MEA)/catalyst research applications. These include: PEM fuel cell performance testing; durability and longevity studies; catalyst and membrane development; gas and water management; system optimisation; and electrochemical characterisation.

For further information on HORIBA’s new C05-LT 100W PEM benchtop fuel cell test station, please visit our webpage.