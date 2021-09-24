Rapiscan® Systems and Metrohm Team Up to Provide Raman Spectrometers to the Security Market

Rapiscan Systems Inc., (“Rapiscan”) a subsidiary of OSI Systems, Inc., and Metrohm USA (“Metrohm”) announced today that they have entered into an agreement to have Rapiscan distribute Metrohm handheld Raman spectrometer products globally through Rapiscan’s Instruments Business Unit. The MIRA and the TacticID® products use Raman spectroscopy technology to determine the chemical composition of unknown materials for defense, security, customs, and forensics applications. Metrohm’s products use patented technologies to make measurements easier, faster, and more accurate.

“We are excited to be teaming with Metrohm to broaden our product offerings for our customers using a technology that is complementary to those used in our trace detection systems,” stated Dan Strellis, VP of Rapiscan’s Instruments Business Unit. “These products are excellent at providing the user a tool to identify visible yet unknown materials that could be either a threat or benign in nature.”

“Metrohm USA is thrilled to work alongside Rapiscan Systems to expand their portfolio of global security and forensic products. Metrohm handheld Raman instruments, working together with Rapiscan security products, will help improve safety for travellers and workers around the world,” stated Edward Colihan, President and CEO of Metrohm USA.