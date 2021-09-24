Posted in | News | Materials Analysis

Rapiscan® Systems and Metrohm Team Up to Provide Raman Spectrometers to the Security Market

Rapiscan Systems Inc., (“Rapiscan”) a subsidiary of OSI Systems, Inc., and Metrohm USA (“Metrohm”) announced today that they have entered into an agreement to have Rapiscan distribute Metrohm handheld Raman spectrometer products globally through Rapiscan’s Instruments Business Unit. The MIRA and the TacticID® products use Raman spectroscopy technology to determine the chemical composition of unknown materials for defense, security, customs, and forensics applications. Metrohm’s products use patented technologies to make measurements easier, faster, and more accurate.

Related Stories

Image credit: Metrohm USA Inc.

“We are excited to be teaming with Metrohm to broaden our product offerings for our customers using a technology that is complementary to those used in our trace detection systems,” stated Dan Strellis, VP of Rapiscan’s Instruments Business Unit. “These products are excellent at providing the user a tool to identify visible yet unknown materials that could be either a threat or benign in nature.”

“Metrohm USA is thrilled to work alongside Rapiscan Systems to expand their portfolio of global security and forensic products. Metrohm handheld Raman instruments, working together with Rapiscan security products, will help improve safety for travellers and workers around the world,” stated Edward Colihan, President and CEO of Metrohm USA.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Metrohm USA Inc.. (2021, September 24). Rapiscan® Systems and Metrohm Team Up to Provide Raman Spectrometers to the Security Market. AZoM. Retrieved on September 24, 2021 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56857.

  • MLA

    Metrohm USA Inc.. "Rapiscan® Systems and Metrohm Team Up to Provide Raman Spectrometers to the Security Market". AZoM. 24 September 2021. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56857>.

  • Chicago

    Metrohm USA Inc.. "Rapiscan® Systems and Metrohm Team Up to Provide Raman Spectrometers to the Security Market". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56857. (accessed September 24, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Metrohm USA Inc.. 2021. Rapiscan® Systems and Metrohm Team Up to Provide Raman Spectrometers to the Security Market. AZoM, viewed 24 September 2021, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56857.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit
A Heated Puck Accessory for the Quest ATR

A Heated Puck Accessory for the Quest ATR

Specac have released a new heated puck accessory for their Quest ATR, it is capable of analyzing both solid and liquid samples at temperatures ranging up to 110 degrees. This allows for powerful analysis of soaps, trans-fats, and proteins.

From Specac Ltd

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »