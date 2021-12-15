High Energy Cameras for both Imaging and Spectroscopy applications

Raptor Photonics has developed a series of camera platforms for use in the X-Ray detection market, offering either direct or indirect detection. A range of sensors can be incorporated into these platforms to address both imaging and spectroscopy applications, enabling photon detection from VUV (<5eV) through to hard X-Ray (>50keV).

X-Ray Range

Using existing CCD, EMCCD and CMOS core engines, Raptor can now manufacture detection solutions with multiple interfaces to the sampling environment, including:

Feedthrough options for In Vacuum cameras including power, CameraLink, Water and TriggerVarious entrance windows / ambient light barriers, such as Beryllium or Aluminium

Vacuum or Non-vacuum mounting flanges

Fibre-optic coupled configurations to interface to additional components with a fibre-optic output, such as scintillator plates, streak tubes or MCPs



Applications



X-Ray Imaging

X-Ray Diffraction (XRD)

X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF)

X-Ray Plasma Imaging and Diagnostics

Soft X-Ray Microscopy

EUV X-Ray Spectroscopy

X-Ray source characterisation

X-Ray Phase Contrast Imaging

X-Ray Tomography

VUV/EUV/XUV Imaging

Lithography

Crystallography



Get in touch today – www.qd-uki.co.uk



Quantum Design represent Raptor Photonics in the UK and Ireland. Email Luke Nicholls [email protected] or call (01372) 378822 to discuss your requirements or application.



About Quantum Design UK and Ireland and Raptor Photonics



Quantum Design UK & Ireland is a leading distributor of high-tech instrumentation and consumables for scientific, academic and industrial research. Quantum Design UK & Ireland are part of the QDI Group. QDUKI’s success in distributing scientific products comes from more than 30 years’ experience in manufacturing and distributing its own industry-leading materials characterisation systems. Visit www.qd-uki.co.uk for more information.

Raptor Photonics recently celebrated their 15 year anniversary. Raptor Photonics was set up in September 2006 to design and manufacture high performance cameras for a range of markets including scientific, surveillance, aerospace and industrial. The company has grown year on year and now sells cameras in over 50 countries around the world to a range of instrumentation companies, government bodies, research labs and universities.