High Energy Cameras for both Imaging and Spectroscopy applications

Raptor Photonics has developed a series of camera platforms for use in the X-Ray detection market, offering either direct or indirect detection. A range of sensors can be incorporated into these platforms to address both imaging and spectroscopy applications, enabling photon detection from VUV (<5eV) through to hard X-Ray (>50keV).
X-Ray Range
Using existing CCD, EMCCD and CMOS core engines, Raptor can now manufacture detection solutions with multiple interfaces to the sampling environment, including:
- Feedthrough options for In Vacuum cameras including power, CameraLink, Water and TriggerVarious entrance windows / ambient light barriers, such as Beryllium or Aluminium
- Vacuum or Non-vacuum mounting flanges
- Fibre-optic coupled configurations to interface to additional components with a fibre-optic output, such as scintillator plates, streak tubes or MCPs
Applications
- X-Ray Imaging
- X-Ray Diffraction (XRD)
- X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF)
- X-Ray Plasma Imaging and Diagnostics
- Soft X-Ray Microscopy
- EUV X-Ray Spectroscopy
- X-Ray source characterisation
- X-Ray Phase Contrast Imaging
- X-Ray Tomography
- VUV/EUV/XUV Imaging
- Lithography
- Crystallography
