NanoMEGAS Workshop 2024: Applications of Precession Enhanced Electron Diffraction

Date:  June 5th, 2024 

Venue:  Materials Department, University of Cambridge, Charles Babbage Road 

Precession 30 Years Anniversary

Quantum Design and NanoMEGAS are excited to announce a special workshop celebrating the 30th anniversary of beam precession development in electron diffraction for Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM). The event will take place at Cambridge University, where the pioneers in beam precession technology has significant impact in the field. 

Image Credit: Quantum Design

In 1994, Paul Midgley and Roger Vincent when in Bristol University, introduced beam precession technique and its benefits to the TEM scientific world. Almost a decade later, NanoMEGAS developed and commercialised a universal precession generator for every TEM in the market. This breakthrough has enabled a wide range of applications, fostering significant advancements. 

NanoMEGAS ASTAR. Image Credit: NanoMEGAS

Cambridge University and NanoMEGAS have been pivotal contributors on Precession ED applications, keeping the consistently and systematic development of novel applications and methodology improvements.

This workshop will bring together experts and researchers to explore the evolution and impact of beam precession over the past three decades. Through presentations and TEM demonstrations, we will delve into its fundamental principles, advanced applications, and future prospects.

We invite you to join us for this insightful event as we celebrate the achievements and advancements made possible by beam precession in TEM.

Further details regarding agenda will be provided soon. We look forward to your participation in this milestone celebration.

Source: https://qd-uki.co.uk/

