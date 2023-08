Flight-Ready Cameras for Space

Raptor has developed unique Space Heritage, with cameras flying in optical payloads on several live LEO CubeSat missions operating at an altitude between 160 to 2,000 kilometers flying at approximately 17,000 mph. Some of their cameras have been operational for over 24 months. Raptor offers LEO camera solutions from UV (180 nm) to SWIR (1700 nm). They also offer flight-ready COTS options as well as custom OEM designs in platforms from 1 U to 10 U.

Image Credit: Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd

Camera cores are SWaP optimised, athermalised and ruggedised to withstand launch conditions and maintain optical performance while being exposed to the extreme operating conditions experienced in the space environment. Raptor’s in-depth knowledge and experience allow them to work with OEMs and integrators to offer unique custom design features that meet your imaging requirements. Raptor offers flight-ready COTS options as well as custom OEM designs.

Space Features Include:

Robust, compact and a thermalised structural design for 1 U-12 U Payloads

Lightweight custom layout and design – Results in reduced launch cost

Extended operating temperature from -40 °C to +71 °C

Radiation tolerant – Designed and tested to withstand 16 krad

Ruggedised connectors – Single 80-pin Samtec connector – other options available

Class 3a manufactured PCBs with solder standard IPC J-STD-001GS

Optional conformal board coatings

Flexi-rigid electronics to fit specific EO space systems

Customised mechanics finished in Surtec 650

Vented screws where necessary and options for bonding/staking material

Flat front or removable lens mounts

Advanced video enhancement and signal processing features – Optimising image quality and output in real-time.

