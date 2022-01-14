PerkinElmer India Welcomes Everest Instruments as its Primary, In-Country Channel Partner for Milk and Dairy Testing Solutions

PerkinElmer Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, is set to provide customers with even greater access to its extensive and innovative dairy testing portfolio as it welcomes Everest Instrument Pvt. Ltd as its head dairy solutions distributor in India.

Everest Instruments is a leading, advanced automation, digital solution, and device provider for the Indian dairy industry. The collaboration is aimed at helping organizations across the large, in-country supply chain leverage innovative technologies designed to meet regulatory and consumer demands, like the recently announced PerkinElmer IndiScope™ FT-IR raw milk analyzer.

Commenting on the value that the collaboration will bring to customers, Shripad Joshi, president, PerkinElmer India & South Asia, said, “India is the world’s leading producer of milk1 and the Indian government is promoting quality production through intensive infrastructure development and dairy development programs. Our exciting connection with Everest Instruments will help us further assist India’s dairy industry as it looks to meet growing regulations and ever-evolving consumer demands more effectively and efficiently. Our new IndiScope™ analyzer, for example, developed in India and available globally, establishes key quality indicators and detects adulterants right at milk collection points in just 30 seconds.”

Ajit Patel, managing director, Everest Instruments Pvt. Ltd. said working with PerkinElmer is going to be a game changer for India’s dairy industry, adding, “As a leading manufacturer of dairy and food equipment and analysis tools, Everest brings precise and advanced technologies to help simplify key dairy and food processes. PerkinElmer is also deeply committed to streamlining dairy and food testing workflows. We are proud to be a part of their efforts in offering the Indian dairy industry solution-driven innovations based on strong science.”

PerkinElmer’s dairy and milk testing portfolio covers composition testing (e.g., fat, solids not fats (SNF) and protein), as well as detection of veterinary residues, adulterants and pathogens in liquid and solid forms, spanning from collection points through processing and food production plants. Automation, services, software and reagents round out the offerings.

These solutions are also part of the company's extensive food analysis portfolio which provides grain, meat, poultry, beverage, seafood, spice and oil, produce and processed food quality and safety testing.

