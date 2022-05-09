Posted in | News | Materials Analysis | New Product

Metrohm DropSens Launches New Multi-channel Instrument to Boost User Experience

The new µStat-i MultiX streamlines daily work into a multi-user experience of efficiency, versatility, and reliability. Metrohm DropSens is pleased to announce the launch of the new µStat-i MultiX for flexible electrochemical analysis. This instrument is designed for multi-user and multi-disciplinary laboratory research teams.

The MultiX combines a multichannel bipotentiostat, galvanostat and impedance analyzer (MultiplEIS® technology) into one convenient platform. The instrument boasts an improved user experience for multi-user and multi-disciplinary electrochemical research and is suitable for conventional electrochemical cells or screen-printed electrodes.

µStat-i Multi16
µStat-i Multi1

With up to 16 available channels, several users can work on one system simultaneously. A remote connection allows each user to perform measurements or analyze data from afar.

The available electrochemical techniques and specifications in µStat-i MultiX and the reliability and ease of use of the DropView 8400M software makes this instrument suitable for a wide variety of applications such as hydrogen permeation, fundamental electrochemistry, electrocatalysis, sensors, corrosion or coin-cell batteries.

It offers advanced EIS analysis, including simultaneous DC measurements, alternating electrode EIS, fit-and-simulation and time elements such as Lissajous.

This novel instrument enables an electrochemical research experience with an efficient, versatile and reliable approach. µStat-i MultiX has a three-year warranty and comes with the fast, effective and flexible support customers are used to from Metrohm.

