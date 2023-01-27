Posted in | News | Business | Modeling and Simulation | Design and Innovation

Fluoride ISE (Fluoride Ion Selective Electrode) Launched

Metrohm is pleased to launch the Fluoride ISE, a dedicated sensor for selective measurements of fluoride. The new sensor combines the measuring electrode, the reference electrode, and a temperature sensor in a space saving design making it ideal for measurements in small sample volumes. The new sensor is available both in an analog and a digital version.

Image Credit: Metrohm Middle East FZC

For stable signals and reproducible results even in contaminated samples, the Fluoride ISE features a ground-joint diaphragm with a large surface providing for a consistent electrolyte outflow reducing the risk of a blocked diaphragm.

As the potential in the sample solution is influenced by the temperature, the Fluoride ISE features an integrated temperature sensor to determine the temperature of both the calibration and the sample solution.

Download flyer to learn more

