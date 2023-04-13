Rigaku Opens Their First Semiconductor Metrology Technology Center in Silicon Valley

Sunnyvale, California (April 12, 2023) – Rigaku, the leading provider of X-ray metrology solutions for semiconductor in-line processes, research and development, and high-volume manufacturing, has opened their first Semiconductor Metrology Technology Center.

Located at 530 Mercury Dr, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 USA, the new facility has been established specifically to meet the needs of our semiconductor metrology tools clients. The new center will showcase Rigaku’s latest thin film inspection, metrology, and monitoring technologies, as well as offering demonstrations, applications and operator training and maintenance services.

Rigaku has developed a wide portfolio of industry-leading semiconductor metrology and wafer inspection tools over the last 30 years, catering to everything from R&D to in-line fabrication. The establishment of the new technology center will make these tools more accessible to the American semiconductor market. It will also facilitate closer working relationships between Rigaku and their clients, facilitating development of next-generation solutions.

"The opening of Rigaku’s new Technology Center is an important step towards offering cutting-edge metrology solutions for semiconductor R&D and high-volume manufacturing,” said Dr. Kiyoshi Ogata, Senior Executive Vice President and General Manager of the X-ray Instruments Division and Semiconductor Metrology Division. “The new facility will be the first of many important initiatives that we will be rolling out in the near future. "

At the new Rigaku Technology Center, visitors will experience the most reliable solutions for semiconductor metrology powered by the latest technology. These solutions will aid development of the next generation of devices, provide the highest throughput with compelling cost of ownership. Technologies include:

TXRF (Total Reflection X-ray Fluorescence) - For detection of surface contamination

For detection of surface contamination WDXRF (Wavelength Dispersive X-ray Fluorescence) - For highly accurate and precise thickness and composition measurements.

For highly accurate and precise thickness and composition measurements. Hybrid EDXRF (Energy Dispersive X-ray Fluorescence) and Optical Techniques - For characterization of multilayered samples, for BEOL and packaging applications. Combining micro-spot EDXRF, with a 2D microscope, and 3D scanner for In-line non-destructive inspection and metrology. EDXRF (Energy Dispersive X-ray Fluorescence), XRR (X-ray Reflectivity), and XRD (X-ray Diffraction) - The combination of X-ray techniques supports a wide range of applications typically for the characterization of ultra-thin, multi-layer samples, blanket, and patterned samples.

For characterization of multilayered samples, for BEOL and packaging applications. Combining micro-spot EDXRF, with a 2D microscope, and 3D scanner for In-line non-destructive inspection and metrology. - The combination of X-ray techniques supports a wide range of applications typically for the characterization of ultra-thin, multi-layer samples, blanket, and patterned samples. HR-XRD (High-Resolution X-Ray Diffraction) and XRR - For strain, composition, and thickness of epitaxial layers, crystalline phase, and texture of polycrystalline films as well as thin film and film stack thicknesses and density.

Rigaku is constantly developing new technologies for non-destructive 3D measurement technology, semiconductor high-volume manufacturing process monitoring from lab to fab, metrology automation, thin film characterization, wafer contamination monitoring, and ultra-thin single-layer films to multi-layer stacks.

For more information about Rigaku Semiconductor Metrology Division, visit its website at rsmd.rigaku.com

About Rigaku Corporation

Since its inception in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Today, with hundreds of major innovations to their credit, the Rigaku Group of Companies are world leaders in the fields of X-ray diffraction (XRD), thin film analysis (XRF, XRD and XRR), X-ray fluorescence spectrometry (TXRF, EDXRF and WDXRF), small angle X-ray scattering (SAXS), protein and small molecule crystallography (X-ray and electron diffraction), Raman spectroscopy, X-ray sources and optics, semiconductor metrology (TXRF, XRF, XRD and XRR), computed tomography and medical imaging, non-destructive testing, and thermal analysis.

With Rigaku's vast understanding of X-ray physics and complementary technologies as a foundation, the company and its employees are dedicated to developing instrumentation for cutting-edge research and routine analysis. Through their global sales and service network, they supply universities, industry, and government labs with the ultimate in customer-focused integrated solutions. Their broad product portfolio caters to a wide variety of disciplines, including structural biology, chemical crystallography, pharmaceuticals, medical research, nanoengineering research, materials analysis, mining and minerals, cement, petrochemicals, polymers, electronics, semiconductors, quality assurance and much more.

