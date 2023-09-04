COXEM Collaborates with Bruker on Tabletop SEM with EDS and EBSD

COXEM Co. Ltd. and Bruker Nano have collaborated and declared the release of the world’s first Tabletop SEM with EDS and EBSD. The system has been specifically designed to allow the huge community of entry-level SEM users in the field of industry and academic research to gain from the power of EDS and EBSD.

The ED-XS with EM-30 provides a reliable, completely integrated, and inexpensive EDS and EBSD system on a Tabletop SEM.

The ED-XS consists of the e-Flash XS EBSD detector, the smallest and most trustworthy EBSD detector that has ever been developed, and pairs it with COXEM’s EM-30 series Tabletop SEM. Thus, it offers a package that provides compact-footprint EBSD at considerably lower initial investment costs compared to conventional EDS/SEM/EBSD systems.

The system is driven by COXEM’s NanoStation software and Bruker’s ESPRIT 2 software suite and as a result, it is perfect for applications ranging from grain size and shape distribution, grain boundary analysis and orientation distribution, to the correlation of chemical and crystallographic outcomes.

The system has been particularly engineered to be an ideal analytical tool for entry-level users. It provides a range of automated features, such as crystal phase setup and camera gain optimization, all without requiring calibration.

Users who wish to get better insight into how this technology can benefit their laboratory can contact their local COXEM or Bruker Nano representative.