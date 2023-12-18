Posted in | News | Business

Metrohm issued first AOAC installation and operational qualification certification

The AOAC Research Institute has awarded AOAC’s first Installation & Operational Qualification (Q2) Certifications for technology provider instrument documentation in support of ISO 17025:2017 laboratory accreditation and customer service. Metrohm was the first technology provider earning AOAC Research Institute’s Q2 certification.

Metrohm’s Model 940 Professional IC, Model 858 Professional Sample Processor, and Amperometric Detector earned Q2 Certification Q2-032302 in March 2023.

Dr. Jayesh Gandhi, Vertical Marketing Manager for Metrohm, states Metrohm’s first Q2 Certification ensures the «quality of instruments are warranted with excellent documentation and service.» Dr. Gandhi provided valued technical support and expertise on multiple fronts during the AOAC Installation & Operational QualificationSM (Q2) Program’s development.

Metrohm feels proud about this certification, which speaks to the high quality and value of the services provided by the local Metrohm sales organizations and exclusive distributors worldwide: Hence, Metrohm IC customers benefit from enhanced confidence in instrument installation and training worldwide, fewer performance issues, as well as a step towards ISO 17025:2017 accreditation.

