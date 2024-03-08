Metrohm Champions Global Innovation Through Strategic ASTM Committee Leadership

Metrohm USA, a leading manufacturer in the chemical analysis industry, is proud to announce the election of two of its long-time employees, Larry Tucker and Dr. Jay Gandhi, to pivotal roles within ASTM International. This underscores the company's dedication to fostering innovation and supporting the development of global standards.

Larry Tucker, Director of Norms and Standards at Metrohm USA, has been elected as the Second Secretary for Committee D02 on Petroleum Products, Liquid Fuels, and Lubricants, a testament to his expertise and Metrohm's influence in shaping the future of petroleum standards. Committee D02, formed in 1904, plays a crucial role in standardizing petroleum products and lubricants, impacting various sectors worldwide.

Dr. Jay Gandhi, Vertical Market Manager at Metrohm USA, steps into a leadership role as the Chair for ASTM D19 on Water, emphasizing Metrohm's commitment to enhancing water quality through the development of innovative testing methods. ASTM D19, a cornerstone for global water quality standards, collaborates with numerous international organizations, highlighting the significance of Gandhi's appointment in promoting Metrohm's vision on a global stage.

A Tradition of Excellence and Innovation

Metrohm USA continues to lead by example, demonstrating the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation. The leadership elections of Tucker and Gandhi to these prestigious ASTM committees not only highlight individual achievements but also reflect Metrohm's collective pursuit of advancing scientific understanding and improving quality standards across industries.

We are immensely proud of Larry and Jay for their contributions to these influential ASTM committees. Their leadership roles not only reflect their personal dedication and expertise but also underscore Metrohm's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and supporting the global scientific community. Through our active involvement in setting international standards, we are not just participants; we are leading the charge towards a future where precision, safety, and sustainability spearhead scientific advancement," Ed Colihan, President & CEO at Metrohm USA

A Global Impact

ASTM International, one of the world's largest standards developing organizations, plays a pivotal role in facilitating consensus and developing voluntary standards that enhance product quality, promote safety, and foster global commerce. With over 30,000 volunteer members from 150 countries, ASTM publishes more than 12,000 standards annually, influencing a wide range of sectors from petroleum and water quality to construction and medical devices. Through active participation in ASTM's standards development, Metrohm USA is at the forefront of technological advancements, contributing to the creation of standards that shape the future of the chemical analysis industry and beyond.