Posted in | News | New Product

Metrohm Introduces OMNIS NIRS: Expanding Capabilities in Near-Infrared Spectroscopy

Metrohm is proud to announce the expansion of its OMNIS platform with the addition of near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) capabilities. The new OMNIS NIRS enhances the platform's versatility, enabling comprehensive chemical analysis through a single system. The introduction of OMNIS NIRS brings three specialized configurations to cater to different sample types: OMNIS NIRS Liquid for liquid samples, OMNIS NIRS Solid for solid and viscous materials, and OMNIS NIRS Liquid/Solid for dual sample analysis.

 

Image Credit: Metrohm USA

Image Credit: Metrohm USA

Efficient Analysis with Multi-Parameter Capability

The OMNIS NIR Analyzer streamlines the analysis process, delivering results in seconds for both liquid and solid samples. It features advanced sensor technology for precise temperature control of liquid samples and automated rotation for solid samples, facilitating high reproducibility and efficient batch analysis.

Simplified Operation for All Users

Designed for accessibility, the OMNIS platform does not require users to have extensive knowledge of chemometrics. The OMNIS Model Developer (OMD) simplifies the creation of prediction models, and the system's recognition of sample holders ensures compliance with standard operating procedures, minimizing the likelihood of user errors.

Integrated Solutions for Enhanced Productivity The OMNIS platform seamlessly integrates near-infrared spectroscopy and titration, offering a fully automated solution with the OMNIS Sample Robot. This integration allows for customizable setups, meeting the specific needs of users and enhancing overall laboratory efficiency.

The addition of the OMNIS NIR Analyzer signifies Metrohm's commitment to continuous innovation and support for comprehensive chemical analysis solutions.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Metrohm USA Inc.. (2024, April 12). Metrohm Introduces OMNIS NIRS: Expanding Capabilities in Near-Infrared Spectroscopy. AZoM. Retrieved on April 13, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62845.

  • MLA

    Metrohm USA Inc.. "Metrohm Introduces OMNIS NIRS: Expanding Capabilities in Near-Infrared Spectroscopy". AZoM. 13 April 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62845>.

  • Chicago

    Metrohm USA Inc.. "Metrohm Introduces OMNIS NIRS: Expanding Capabilities in Near-Infrared Spectroscopy". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62845. (accessed April 13, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Metrohm USA Inc.. 2024. Metrohm Introduces OMNIS NIRS: Expanding Capabilities in Near-Infrared Spectroscopy. AZoM, viewed 13 April 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62845.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Metrohm USA Inc.

See all content from Metrohm USA Inc.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback