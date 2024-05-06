Posted in | News | Materials Analysis | New Product

OMNIS NIRS Launched

With OMNIS NIRS, the universal platform for chemical analysis from Metrohm grows more powerful: In addition to all variants of titration, near-infrared spectroscopy with all its advantages (fast, easy-to-use, non-destructive, chemical-free) is now also available in OMNIS. OMNIS NIRS comes in three versions: OMNIS NIRS Liquid for liquid samples, OMNIS NIRS Solid for solid and viscous matrices, and OMNIS NIRS Liquid/Solid, which allows users to measure both liquid and solid samples on the same device.

Image Credit: Metrohm

Faster – Multi-Parameter Analysis for Results in Seconds

With the OMNIS NIR Analyzer, anyone can measure liquid and solid samples in less than 10 seconds. Thanks to state-of-the-art sensor technology, liquid samples are adjusted quickly and precisely to any desired temperature between 25 and 80 °C and sample insertion is detected for rapid analysis of large sample series with no software interaction required. Solids are measured in an automated rotation mode ensuring highest reproducibility of results even for highly inhomogeneous samples.

Easier – OMNIS Means Near-Infrared Spectroscopy for Everyone

No prior knowledge of chemometrics is required with OMNIS. The OMNIS Model Developer (OMD) defines prediction model parameters automatically and thus makes integration of NIR spectroscopy straightforward. 

The OMNIS NIR Analyzers recognize sample holders, which makes sure the correct sample vessels are used according to defined SOPs. This feature and the clear user guidance provided by the OMNIS Software reduce the risk of user errors to virtually zero.

More Efficient – The Synergies of Near-Infrared Spectroscopy, Titration, and Automation Unleashed

With OMNIS, the benefits of a universal platform come into play: Users can now easily combine near-infrared spectroscopy with titration in a fully automated setup with an OMNIS Sample Robot. The result is a fully integrated solution that can be customized according to the requirements of individual users.

Source: http://www.metrohm.com/en-ae/

